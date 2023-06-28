Zhang Zhizhen passed the first hurdle in the Eastbourne Tennis Tournament-Sports-中工网

Original title: Eastbourne Tennis Tournament Zhang Zhizhen broke through the first hurdle

Xinhua News Agency, London, June 27 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen defeated Italian player Sonego 7:6(4), 6:3 in the first round of the men’s singles at the Eastbourne Tennis Tournament on the 27th, and won the tour. The first grass field victory in the competition level.

Zhang Zhizhen, ranked 54th in the world, made it to the top 32 of the French Open this year, but lost in the next two grass-court events. On the 27th, against No. 7 seed Sonego, ranked 40th in the world, Zhang Zhizhen was behind 5:6 in the first set and kept his serve calmly when his opponent had 3 set points. Then he won the “tie-break” game 7:4. In the second set, the 26-year-old Zhang Zhizhen successfully broke serve in the eighth game. After winning 6:3, he advanced to the round of 16. The next opponent was American Cressy.

Zheng Qinwen, who played in the first round of women’s singles on the same day, failed to win. The 20-year-old faced No. 3 seed Pegula and failed to realize any of her 8 break points. The American star created 10 break points and succeeded twice, thus winning 6:3 and 6:4 .

However, Wang Xiyu, who broke through the qualifying round, can continue to fight on the grass in Eastbourne. She defeated Canadian veteran Marino 6:4, 6:2, and will face American Keith in the second round.

Wang Xiyu was supposed to play Kazakhstan’s top seed Lebakina in the first round, but the defending Wimbledon champion announced his withdrawal after the draw due to health problems. The opponent of the Chinese girl was immediately replaced by Krejickova, but the No. 10 seed of the Czech Republic also decided to retire due to fatigue, and the lucky loser Marino won the seat of the main match.