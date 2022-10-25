Zhang Zhizhen ranks among the top 100 in the world, writing a new history of Chinese men’s net

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-25 07:42

China News Service, October 24th. According to the ATP official website, the latest ATP rankings were announced. With the top eight points obtained at the Naples station, Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen’s world ranking improved by 12 places, ranking 97th, becoming the first. The Chinese mainland male player who broke into the TOP100, he also got the qualification for the Australian Open next year.

Getting into the top 100 is a qualitative leap for a player. In this regard, Zhang Zhizhen once said, “It is a big step for our men’s network, and I hope to catch up with the results of the women’s network.”

Since October, Zhang Zhizhen has participated in the ATP500 Astana Station, ATP250 Florence Station and Naples Station in succession. He has broken through the qualifying rounds for three consecutive stops, and his world ranking has steadily improved. Not only that, at the end of this season and the first half of next year, Zhang Zhizhen has the opportunity to further stabilize and improve the ranking.