Home Sports Zhang Zhizhen ranks among the top 100 in the world, writing a new history of Chinese men’s net – Hangzhou Net
Sports

Zhang Zhizhen ranks among the top 100 in the world, writing a new history of Chinese men’s net – Hangzhou Net

by admin
Zhang Zhizhen ranks among the top 100 in the world, writing a new history of Chinese men’s net – Hangzhou Net

Zhang Zhizhen ranks among the top 100 in the world, writing a new history of Chinese men’s net

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-25 07:42

China News Service, October 24th. According to the ATP official website, the latest ATP rankings were announced. With the top eight points obtained at the Naples station, Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen’s world ranking improved by 12 places, ranking 97th, becoming the first. The Chinese mainland male player who broke into the TOP100, he also got the qualification for the Australian Open next year.

Getting into the top 100 is a qualitative leap for a player. In this regard, Zhang Zhizhen once said, “It is a big step for our men’s network, and I hope to catch up with the results of the women’s network.”

Since October, Zhang Zhizhen has participated in the ATP500 Astana Station, ATP250 Florence Station and Naples Station in succession. He has broken through the qualifying rounds for three consecutive stops, and his world ranking has steadily improved. Not only that, at the end of this season and the first half of next year, Zhang Zhizhen has the opportunity to further stabilize and improve the ranking.

See also  Castellamonte eliminated He immerses himself in the championship

You may also like

It is revealed that Ten Hag will have...

Sassuolo-Verona 2-1: Ceccherini, Laurienté and Frattesi

Juve, capital gains investigation: the next steps, what...

Man Wan: Cristiano Ronaldo may return to the...

Sassuolo-Verona, Bocchetti: “To eat your hands to have...

Alcaraz, in Basel first victory of n.1. Sinner...

Sassuolo-Verona, Dionisi: “We were light on their goal....

Vlahovic: ‘2022 did not go well, but Juve...

Basket Feltre puts under the Monastier

Serie B, Ascoli-Cagliari 2-1: Dionisi and Mendes on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy