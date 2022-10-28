Original title: Zhao Chiayi’s three-point lore kills the old master Qingdao narrowly beats Guangsha to end a 3-game losing streak

It was reported on October 28 that Qingdao played against Guangsha in the CBA regular season. After four quarters, with Zhao Chiayi’s three-point quasi-lore, Qingdao narrowly defeated Guangsha 80-79, ending a 3-game losing streak.

At the beginning of the game, Qingdao’s foreign aid Reese took the lead, and Guangsha’s inside attack caught up with the score. Jerman led Qingdao to continue to lead after his debut. In the second quarter, Qingdao played a climax of 10-0. Guangsha Zhao Jiaren hit a three-pointer to break the scoring shortage. In the first half, Qingdao led Guangsha 44-34.

In the second half, the Guangsha teenager allowed to show his power, and the consecutive points narrowed the difference to only 2 points. In the last quarter, Sun Minghui and Welzhe led Guangsha to 12-0. At the critical moment, Zhao Chiayi, who transferred from Guangsha to Qingdao this season, faced his old club with a big three-pointer, Qingdao overtook, and Welzhe missed a three-pointer. , Qingdao 80-79 win over Guangsha, ending a 3-game losing streak.

Qingdao: Zhao Chiayi 17 points and 5 rebounds, Germaine 27 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists, Yang Jinmeng 5 points, Wang Ruize 4 points, Lv Junhu 7 points, Reese 9 points and 6 rebounds

Guangsha: Licensing 23 points, Sun Minghui 11 points and 5 assists, Welzhe 12 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, Zhao Jiaren 11 points and 4 rebounds, Wu Xiao 4 points and 4 rebounds

