Original title: Zhao Jiwei 18 points Zhang Zhenlin 12+9+8 Liaoning Lectra Zhejiang Wu Qian 17+9

CCTV News: On December 31, Beijing time, in the 20th round of the CBA regular season, the Liaoning team defeated the Zhejiang team 114-99.

Liaoning team: Fogg 41 points, Zhang Zhenlin 12 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, Zhao Jiwei 18 points, Fu Hao 11 points and 12 rebounds, Guo Ailun 4 points and 5 assists.

Zhejiang team: Cheng Shuipeng had 11 points, Wu Qian had 17 points and 9 assists, Gary had 23 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, and Liu Zeyi had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

In the first quarter of the game, the Liaoning team entered the state faster. Fogg hit 2 consecutive three-pointers and scored 9 points in a row. Liaoning led 31-16. In the second quarter, the two sides launched a confrontational battle. Gary caused Guo Ailun to violate the rules and fouls. The fouls on the court surged.

After changing sides to fight again, both teams played playoff-level defensive strength. The two sides made a total of 32 free throws in a single quarter. The game became fragmented. Zhejiang team struggled to recover 3 points in a single quarter, but Liaoning team still led 91-76.

In the decisive battle at the end of the quarter, Fu Hao committed a physical foul, but Wang Zailu missed two free throws, Wu Qian and Gary made consecutive mistakes, and the point difference came to 20 points. Subsequently, the Liaoning team firmly held the lead, and finally defeated the Zhejiang team 114-99 to win the New Year’s Eve.