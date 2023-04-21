Zhao Jiwei became the “strongest scorer” and played the strongest game of his career-Sports-中工网

Original title: Zhao Jiwei became the “strongest scorer” and played the strongest game in his career

With 33 points, 9 three-pointers, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds, on April 20, Zhao Jiwei played the “best battle” of his career, helping the Liao basketball team to win 105 points in the second round of the CBA quarter-finals. Beat the Beijing Shougang team in the 86 away game and advance to the semi-finals. The “strongest brain” of the Liao basketball team not only had excellent organizational skills in this game, but also became the “strongest scorer” and became the team’s number one hero with precise shots time after time.

9 three-pointers made

Just like the last game, Zhao Jiwei started this game, and he was full of firepower from the beginning. In the first quarter of the game, Zhao Jiwei hit all 4 three-pointers and scored 14 points. Entering the second quarter, he scored two more three-pointers in a row, and hit 6 goals in the first 7 shots. After colliding with Beijing players during a breakthrough in the last quarter, Zhao Jiwei returned to the lounge with discomfort in his right knee. After adjustments, he returned to the court and scored two consecutive three-pointers after his appearance. In just a few minutes, he scored 7 points in a row. After he hit the last three-pointer with a minor injury, Guo Ailun gave him applause.

Driven by Zhao Jiwei, the Liao basketball team made a very high three-pointer in this campaign, even making 9 of 10 shots and 17 of 37 shots in the game. Except for Zhao Jiwei who made 9 of 14 three-pointers, Li Xiaoxu and Fogg both made 2 of 3 shots. Zhang Zhenlin, Guo Ailun, Fu Hao, and Cong Mingchen each made 1 three-pointer.

Zhao Jiwei scored 33 points in this campaign, surpassing the previous 22 points in a single game, creating a new high in a single playoff game.

Demonstrates excellent adjustment skills

Although the Liao basketball team played a very good game last night, not all players are in excellent condition. Guo Ailun was in a sluggish state in this campaign, scoring only 8 points and making as many as 6 turnovers. During the game, Guo Ailun adjusted his state as much as possible. Although he didn’t feel good on the offensive end, he did his best on the defensive end, hoping to drive the offense through active defense. In the second half, Guo Ailun’s touch improved, and he made a three-pointer and a mid-range shot when the Beijing team was closing in on the score. Coach Yang Ming also gave Guo Ailun full trust and let him play for 35 minutes, second only to Zhao Jiwei.

With a 20-point lead in the first quarter, the Beijing team fought fiercely in the second quarter, with a lot of physical confrontation, and often pressed at halftime, which once made the Liao basketball team very uncomfortable. In this case, Yang Ming changed his tactics and no longer let the point guard launch the offense. Instead, let the big foreign aid Morand first mention the top of the three-point line to catch the ball and hold the ball, and then pass the ball to the runner. Guo Ailun and Zhao Jiwei, who were on the move, well resolved the pressing of the Beijing team.

In terms of formation, Yang Ming let Zhang Zhenlin take the lead in the second half last night. This “new force” who only scored 1 point in the first half used his abundant physical fitness to attack the already exhausted Beijing team in the second half, and received a miraculous effect, scoring 11 points in the half. Although the Beijing team approached the score twice, the Liao basketball team saw every move and showed excellent adjustment ability, and has been firmly suppressing the opponent to control the situation.

Two veterans show responsibility

The Liaoning basketball team was able to eliminate the Beijing men’s basketball team 2-0 in the quarter-finals, which is inseparable from the stable performance of the veterans. In this game, Li Xiaoxu and the 36-year-old Han Dejun and Morand still make it difficult for the top scorer of the Beijing men’s basketball team, Leaf, to make a difference under the basket. On the offensive end, Li Xiaoxu’s ability to seize opportunities is also very strong. After the opening, he scored 8 points in a row with two three-pointers and a mid-range shot, laying a solid foundation for the team to lead by 20 points in the first quarter.

Han Dejun played 17 minutes in this campaign without healed foot injury, showing the veteran’s responsibility. Although he only scored 4 points and 3 rebounds, his role in defense and offensive pick-and-rolls on the court cannot be replaced.

After defeating the Beijing team to advance to the semi-finals, Yang Ming was very excited after the game, “Thank you to all the athletes for their dedication to the game. Like Han Dejun who took the initiative to fight with his foot injury and contributed to the team. It is very touching.”

Finally, Yang Ming thanked the fans who cheered for the Liao basketball team last night. “Wherever we go, there are Liao basketball fans cheering for us. The whole team is very grateful to them. We have a sense of mission and we must repay it with good results.” Always support our fans.”

