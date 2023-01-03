Original title: Zhao Rui 22+9 Ma Shang 31 points Guangdong Lectra Tong Xihao won 12 consecutive victories

CCTV News: On January 2, Beijing time, in the 21st round of the CBA regular season, the Guangdong team defeated the Tongxi team 124-108 and won 12 consecutive games.

Guangdong team: Zhao Rui 22 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists, Marshan Brooks 31 points and 9 assists, Hamilton 18 points and 7 rebounds, Ren Junfei 14 points, Xu Jie 10 points and 8 assists.

Team Tongxi: Achur 13 points and 8 rebounds, Zhao Baiqing 19 points and 8 rebounds, Peterson 39 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Lin Wei 19 points.

In the first half, the two teams played against each other, and Tong Xi led 63-60. The Guangdong team began to work hard in the third quarter, blasting 12-0 in the last 3 minutes, overtaking 9 points to end the first half. Changing sides to fight again, the Guangdong team played a strong quarter, ending the third quarter with a 9-point advantage 31-19 in a single quarter.

In the decisive battle at the end of the final quarter, the defensive strength of both sides increased. Lin Wei fouled Hu Mingxuan. Hamilton shot consecutively with penalties to help Guangdong keep the lead. Shooters such as Zhao Baiqing and Lin Wei hit consecutive three-pointers, but the Guangdong team was not to be outdone. Xu Jie and Zhao Rui Responding from the outside, the two teams scored alternately. In the end, the Guangdong team defeated the Tongxi team 124-108.