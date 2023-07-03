Zhao Weilun’s First Men’s Basketball Journey: A Promising Future and Comparison to Zhao Jiwei

Title: Zhao Weilun’s Impressive Performance in U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup

On July 3, Beijing time, the U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup came to a close with the Chinese team finishing in tenth place. Despite the less than ideal outcome, the Chinese team faced tough competition in a challenging group and managed to bring together a talented roster. Among the players, Zhao Weilun emerged as a standout performer with a noteworthy journey.

Throughout the tournament, Zhao Weilun showcased his skills and contributed significantly to the team’s performance. In the seven games he played, Zhao recorded impressive statistics, including a high of 25 points against Canada, along with four assists. He also demonstrated his defensive prowess with three steals against France.

However, Zhao’s journey was not without its ups and downs. As a 17-year-old player standing at 1.8 meters tall, he faced physical challenges against taller opponents from stronger teams like Spain and France. This height disadvantage often made it easier for opponents to exploit his position on the court, as seen in the game against the United States where he had a poor performance with zero points and a minus-21 plus-minus rating.

Despite these challenges, Zhao Weilun showed great composure and basketball IQ. He proved adept at handling double-teams and tight defenses, distinguishing himself from his teammates Zhang Junhao and Sun Yahui. His ability to effectively solve pressing situations showcased his value beyond mere statistical contributions.

Looking ahead, if Zhao Weilun continues to develop and gain experience playing in China, he has the potential to become a prominent figure in the national team. With his playing style reminiscent of Liaoning men’s basketball guard, Zhao Jiwei, who possesses exceptional court vision and control, Zhao Weilun could follow in his footsteps and become a leader for the national team in the future.

It is important to note that Zhao Weilun is still in the early stages of his career and has room to grow physically. As he matures and hones his skills, he can establish himself as a formidable defender in the Chinese basketball scene. With his determination and talent, he has the potential to reach the level of Zhao Jiwei, who has become a respected leader for the national team.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu serves as an information release platform and provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

