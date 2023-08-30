Zhejiang Agricultural Bank Men’s Volleyball Team Secures 9th Place in Championship After Consecutive Defeats

Zhejiang Agricultural Bank Men’s Volleyball Team Secures 9th Place in the Championship

Hangzhou, China – After experiencing two consecutive defeats, the Zhejiang Agricultural Bank Men’s Volleyball team turned their luck around and secured the 9th place in the 2023 National Men’s Volleyball Championship. On August 30, in the 9th-12th ranking match, the team defeated the Hubei Men’s Volleyball Team with a score of 3-0, ending the tournament with 3 wins and 2 losses.

The Zhejiang Agricultural Bank Hangzhou Branch’s men’s volleyball team faced a challenging tournament with six national players absent. Their early exit from the quarter-finals became evident after suffering defeats against Jiangsu and Hebei, both with a close score of 2-3. However, against Shanghai, Henan, and Hubei, the team showcased significant improvement, winning all three games with a score of 3-0. Their performance in the last match against Hubei was particularly impressive, controlling the game from start to finish and exhibiting a strong offensive display. Rising star Chen Aoyu made a crucial contribution in the 24th game of the second set, scoring two consecutive points with his block and serve, which helped secure an important victory and demonstrated the young players’ ability to handle key moments.

Despite the absence of their key players, the Zhejiang Agricultural Bank Hangzhou Branch’s men’s volleyball team performed commendably throughout the championship. Their two previous close defeats indicated that they were not completely out of contention. However, the slow progress of the young players highlighted their struggle with handling crucial moments and paying attention to details. In the subsequent three consecutive victories, the team showcased their youthful vigor and confidence, improving with every game.

“Through this training, the team has gained a lot,” remarked Executive Coach Luo Jiansong. The absence of main players provided opportunities for younger players like Chen Aoyu, who was promoted from the youth team, and Liu Haonan, who had been sitting on the bench for a prolonged period, to showcase their skills and gradually regain confidence. Coach Luo emphasized that rejuvenation comes with its challenges, primarily due to the lack of solid foundational skills. Nonetheless, he views this as a necessary growth process for the team.

Looking ahead, Coach Luo Jiansong openly stated that he would set higher expectations for the young players in the upcoming training plan. He hopes that the team can continue to grow and improve over the next two months. Once the main players return to the team, they will be fully prepared for this year’s Men’s Volleyball Super League.

The Zhejiang Agricultural Bank Hangzhou Branch’s Men’s Volleyball team’s journey in the 2023 National Men’s Volleyball Championship has certainly been eventful. Despite the challenges, they have showcased resilience, determination, and the potential for future success. The team will now focus on further refining their skills and strategies as they look ahead to the upcoming Super League.

Author: Reporter Wang Zhenkai

Editor: Xu Jie

