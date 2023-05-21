Zhejiang athletes preparing for the Asian Games are so handsome!Three foreign anchors walked into Zhejiang Competitive Sports Base Camp to interview world champion Wang Shun, Dai Dandan and Zhang Chunyan-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Zhejiang athletes preparing for the Asian Games are so handsome!Three foreign anchors walked into Zhejiang Competitive Sports Base Camp to interview world champion Wang Shun, Dai Dandan and Zhang Chunyan

The footsteps of the Asian Games can be clearly heard. What kind of attitude do our Zhejiang athletes welcome this grand event? In the eyes of foreigners, what kind of power is sportsmanship?

In the early morning of May 20th, City Express and Sports Daily jointly invited three “foreign anchors” to enter the Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College’s training venues for badminton, gymnastics, heavy sports, swimming, and track and field. From a distance to observe the daily life of athletes preparing for the Asian Games.

Daria, a Russian student studying abroad, played badminton since she was a child, and she also won the runner-up in the Freshman Cup badminton competition of Zhejiang University. As soon as she arrived at the badminton hall, she competed with the young players who were training across the net. “They played very well at such a young age, and they are very humble!” After 21 points, Daya, who lost the game, was full of praise for these young players.

Cindy, an overseas social media content creator, is from Colombia. She has been exposed to swimming, volleyball, football and other sports since she was a child. After coming to China, she also fell in love with badminton. During this visit, she has shot a lot of material, and she can’t wait to share the charm of Zhejiang Sports with you.

Sobirov Mustakim, a graduate student of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, is from Tajikistan. He loves various sports and is excited every time he visits a venue. In the rhythmic gymnastics training room, he also imitated the movements of the athletes one by one. When he learned that the young athletes here were all under 10 years old, he said with a little regret: “Is it too late to practice gymnastics at the age of 28?”

“Foreign anchor” learns Tai Chi moves from world martial arts champion Dai Dandan

I am apprenticed to a teacher, she is the world martial arts champion!

Meng Ke has been in China for more than 10 years. He is currently studying as a graduate student in the School of Economics and Management. He has also started his own entrepreneurial project in Hangzhou – the “Belt and Road” cross-border trade platform. He is an authentic “Hangzhou Tong”.

Meng Ke has often watched Chinese martial arts movies since he was a child, especially the “Ip Man” series, in which there was a wonderful competition between Tai Chi and Wing Chun, which made him fall in love with Chinese martial arts thoroughly, and began to pay attention to Chinese Tai Chi. He also learned some basic movements in school before, but he felt that it was not deep enough. This visit to the academy gave him a new understanding of Chinese martial arts.

As soon as he entered the heavy arena, Meng Ke’s eyes lit up. On the one hand, the male students are seriously practicing stick skills, and on the other side, Dai Dandan, the champion of the World Taijiquan and Taijijian Championships, is instructing the students to practice swords, each move is calm and elegant.

During the exchange, Meng Ke learned that she has been training in a sports school since she was 12 years old, and has an innate talent and love for martial arts. As the quintessence of China, martial arts has attracted more and more international attention. Many athletes from the United States, Japan and other countries will come here to exchange and study. Dai Dandan and the others often go abroad to compete, not only with an attitude of learning, but also to carry forward the spirit of traditional Chinese martial arts .

“Current competitive martial arts is divided into three aspects. One is the level of practice, the quality of movements, and the last is difficulty. The overall score is the sum of these three.” Dai Dandan introduced to him in detail, “The most important thing in martial arts is Strengthening the body is good for health.” Regarding how to exercise in daily life, she suggested that if you are a beginner, it is best to start with the most basic eight-style Tai Chi, because it contains the most basic movements in Tai Chi.

Meng Ke was deeply impressed by the charm of martial arts. He asked Dai Dandan for advice on the spot, and learned a few “true lessons” from the master. He even devoted himself to reviewing them while eating. After learning that they are preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games and will go to Beijing to participate in the selection in early June, Meng Ke offered his sincere blessings and exchanged gifts with Dai Dandan. “I believe Master will be fine! I hope that the Hangzhou Asian Games will once again show the world the charm of Chinese sports and culture.”

“Foreign anchor” and martial arts world champion Zhang Chunyan meet to spread Chinese martial arts to the world

Carry forward martial arts abroad

The teacher gave me a Tai Chi sword

Diaya is the president of the International Students Association of Zhejiang University. She also practiced martial arts routines when she was in Russia. This time she visited Zhejiang Sports Vocational College, she had the opportunity to learn from Zhang Chunyan, the champion of Wushu in the World Championships and National Games, and now the coach of the Zhejiang team. hand.

“The charm of martial arts lies in the difficulty, beauty and novelty of the movements. The difficulty of martial arts movements lies in both vertical and horizontal directions. Look at the athletes on the training ground. Some movements not only require high jumps, but also turn twice in the air. After arriving at the heavy sports hall, Zhang Chunyan, who is guiding the training, introduced to Dai Ya. “You can see that every movement of the team members can show energy and spirit, reflecting the beauty of this movement; the new thing is that it is different from other sports. Vertically, Wushu also emphasizes flexibility, not only for jumping, but also for some Offensive and defensive tactics.”

Daya is eager to try. So when exchanging gifts, Zhang Chunyan gave her a sword and taught her how to swing it. Daya learned well.

In fact, “Russia has many excellent athletes. The Russian Wushu team was also guided by Chinese coaches at the beginning. There is a female knife and stick athlete who has achieved very good results and even won the world championship.” Zhang Chunyan is very satisfied with this “foreign apprentice”.

“Foreigners like me who have learned martial arts want to know how to introduce martial arts to foreigners? How to make them interested in martial arts?” Daya continued to ask for advice. Zhang Chunyan said that China has been actively promoting martial arts abroad in recent years. She has been to the Philippines to participate in foreign aid projects, and has also been to the United States, France, Japan and other countries for this purpose. “At present, there will be retired athletes who will go abroad for development, and there will also be outstanding athletes who will go abroad to promote. This is what we are committed to doing.”