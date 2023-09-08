Zhejiang Athletes Shine in the Asian Games Basketball Event, Competing on Home Turf

The Basketball Association Announces Participants for Asian Games, 7 Zhejiang Players Competing at Home

The list of athletes participating in the basketball event of the Hangzhou Asian Games was recently announced, and 7 people from Zhejiang are on the list. They are Hu Jinqiu, Zhu Junlong, Cheng Shuipeng, and Yu Jiahao of the Chinese men’s basketball team, Zhao Jiaren and Zhou Yanxu of the three-person men’s basketball team, and Wan Jiyuan of the three-person women’s basketball team.

Not long ago, in the Men’s Basketball World Cup, Hu Jinqiu and Zhu Junlong from the Zhejiang Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team performed well in their limited playing time. Hu Jinqiu has become one of the few bright spots of the Chinese men’s basketball team. It was thanks to his performance that the Chinese men’s basketball team won its only victory. For Hu Jinqiu, who has settled in Hangzhou, he has been looking forward to the Asian Games at his doorstep for a long time, and he will definitely shoulder greater responsibilities with practical actions.

Zhejiang players are also indispensable in the Asian Games for three-person basketball. Zhao Jiaren from Zhejiang Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team and Zhou Yanxu from Zhejiang Pulai will join forces to fight bravely for the three-person men’s basketball team. Wan Jiyuan of Zhejiang Chouzhou Women’s Basketball Team will continue her journey of harvesting honors. At the Tokyo Olympics, she won a bronze medal with the team; a year ago, she won another championship with the team at the 3-person Women’s Basketball Asian Cup. Wan Jiyuan hopes to win the Asian Games gold medal at home.

