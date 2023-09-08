Home » Zhejiang Athletes Shine in the Asian Games Basketball Event, Competing on Home Turf
Sports

Zhejiang Athletes Shine in the Asian Games Basketball Event, Competing on Home Turf

by admin

The Basketball Association Announces Participants for Asian Games, 7 Zhejiang Players Competing at Home

Hangzhou Net Release Time: 2023-09-08 08:58

The list of athletes participating in the basketball event of the Hangzhou Asian Games was recently announced, and 7 people from Zhejiang are on the list. They are Hu Jinqiu, Zhu Junlong, Cheng Shuipeng, and Yu Jiahao of the Chinese men’s basketball team, Zhao Jiaren and Zhou Yanxu of the three-person men’s basketball team, and Wan Jiyuan of the three-person women’s basketball team.

Not long ago, in the Men’s Basketball World Cup, Hu Jinqiu and Zhu Junlong from the Zhejiang Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team performed well in their limited playing time. Hu Jinqiu has become one of the few bright spots of the Chinese men’s basketball team. It was thanks to his performance that the Chinese men’s basketball team won its only victory. For Hu Jinqiu, who has settled in Hangzhou, he has been looking forward to the Asian Games at his doorstep for a long time, and he will definitely shoulder greater responsibilities with practical actions.

Zhejiang players are also indispensable in the Asian Games for three-person basketball. Zhao Jiaren from Zhejiang Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team and Zhou Yanxu from Zhejiang Pulai will join forces to fight bravely for the three-person men’s basketball team. Wan Jiyuan of Zhejiang Chouzhou Women’s Basketball Team will continue her journey of harvesting honors. At the Tokyo Olympics, she won a bronze medal with the team; a year ago, she won another championship with the team at the 3-person Women’s Basketball Asian Cup. Wan Jiyuan hopes to win the Asian Games gold medal at home.

Source: Metropolis Express
Author: Compiled by reporter Yin Peiqin
Editor: Zheng Haiyun

See also  The KHL is a forbidden address, the league is going up, hears the Czech representative. He doesn't take pillows on the bus

You may also like

What happened to the Belgian machine? Just an...

Germany’s Shocking Victory Over the United States Leaves...

Mola-Polimnia, Amateur Cup: a derby on the Adriatic...

Meet Jumila: The 14-Year-Old Swimming Sensation and Youngest...

Test match victories for Rapid, Sturm, Klagenfurt and...

Serbia Defeats Canada to Advance to Final in...

Sabalenka Overcomes Setback to Reach US Open Final...

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Leaves Stadium on Crutches: Injury...

This September? Let’s start from sleep

Chen Lijun Dominates Men’s 67kg Category at World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy