Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent lost to Liaoning in the second game of the CBA Finals. Waiting for Gary to come back but not waiting for victory_Hangzhou Net

Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent lost to Liaoning in the second game of the CBA Finals Waiting for Gary to come back but not waiting for victory

On the evening of May 10th, the second match of the CBA finals continued at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium. Although the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team waited for Gary’s comeback, they were still unable to organize an effective offensive. 93-111 failed The enemy Liaoning men’s basketball team fell behind by a big score of 0-2.

In the first game of the finals, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team lost to the Liaoning men’s basketball team at the last moment, falling behind by 0-1. However, the first defeat did not make the Hangzhou home fans lose their enthusiasm. The number of fans watching the game was almost the same as that of the first game, and the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium was still basically full.

Following the last game, this game, including Yu Leping, Gu Jiaqing, Wang Nan, Ding Jinhui and other players who used to play for the Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Team, all came to watch the game one after another, cheering for the younger generation.

Having just finished the short-term training camp of the national training team in Qingdao, the head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team, Joel Jevic, rushed to Hangzhou to watch the CBA finals.

In this game, Gally, who had been absent due to injury, not only entered the entry list, but also started the game. After the last game, Wang Shilong, the head coach of Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Men’s Basketball Team, mentioned at the post-match press conference that Gary will play in this game, and in the morning training, Gary also appeared He was in the ranks of the team’s practice and completed the warm-up before the game, so it is actually expected that he can be on the starting list, and it is what the fans have been looking forward to for a long time.

Although Gary has not played for a while, he still quickly entered the state, assisting, three-point rebounds, and helping the team stabilize the position on both ends of the offense and defense. In the middle of the third quarter, he was replaced and left the field directly. It seems that the injury still affected his state, but he came back in the fourth quarter to join the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team to attack the Liaoning men’s basketball team. Small lineup.

Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team tried hard to narrow the point difference, but they still couldn’t stop the offensive of Liaoning men’s basketball team, and finally lost, falling behind by a big score of 0-2.

Overall statistics: Wright 17 points and 3 rebounds, Yu Jiahao 15 points and 5 rebounds, Cheng Shuipeng 14 points and 6 assists, Wu Qian 11 points and 7 assists.

Zheng Jianjin was a special fan at the scene. Although she and her husband are fans of the Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Team, they sat in the square of the Liaoning fans’ stand, “Because this is area 110, and seat 10 happens to be my birthday, so We tried our best to grab this area when we were grabbing tickets, but we didn’t expect that this area was behind the bench of the Liaoning men’s basketball team, so we entered the ‘enemy camp’.”

Zheng Jianjin and her husband usually like sports. Her husband, who is a policeman, has been fond of basketball since high school. He has always been the main force of the team when he played in the police academy. They have been following the Zhejiang Men’s Basketball team for a long time. They watched the first finals on the spot, and they still came to support the second game. Today’s game is also of special significance.

“Today is the 20th anniversary of our acquaintance with my husband. I was planning to go to dinner to celebrate, because he likes basketball very much, so we decided to watch a game, and spend this anniversary in this way, for the two of us It will leave a lasting impression.”

Although they are in the Liaoning men’s basketball fan camp, Zheng Jianjin and his wife also worked very hard. They contacted two other Zhejiang fans in the same stand area, and formed a group to create a bigger wave of support.