Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men's Basketball Team lost 93:111 to Liaoning Bengang in the second game of the CBA Finals

Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team lost 93:111 to Liaoning Bengang in the second game of the CBA Finals_Game_Xinhua News Agency_Player

Original title: Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team lost 93:111 to Liaoning Benxi Iron and Steel in the second game of the CBA Finals

Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team lost 93:111 to Liaoning Bengang in the second game of the CBA Finals

On the evening of May 10th, in the second game of the 2022-2023 China Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) playoff finals held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent lost 93:111 to Liaoning Bengang, with a total score of 93:111. 0:2 temporarily behind.

The finals adopt a 7-game 4-win system. According to the schedule, the next two games will be played at home in Liaoning. Among them, the third game will be held at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center at 19:35 on the evening of May 13.

On May 10, Wu Qian (second from left), a player of Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Team, made a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Han

On May 10, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei (right) made a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

On May 10, Cheng Shuipeng, a player of Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Team, warmed up before the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Han

On May 10, Yang Ming, head coach of the Liaoning Bengang team, arranged tactics before the start of the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

