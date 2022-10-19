Home Sports Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team beat Tong Xi to get four straight victories jqknews
Sports

Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team beat Tong Xi to get four straight victories jqknews

by admin
Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team beat Tong Xi to get four straight victories jqknews

Liu Zeyi scored 22 points on 100% shooting

Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team beat Tong Xi to win four straight

2022-10-19 16:03:44

Source: Zhejiang Online – Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News Client

Reporter Cao Linbo

On October 18th, the fourth round of the CBA League continued. Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team encountered Nanjing Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team. Although it was hit by a wave of opponents in the first half, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team always mastered it. On the field, they finally defeated Nanjing Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team 123-87 and won four consecutive victories since the start of the game, ranking first with the Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team.

After winning the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team, the entire Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team, including Gary and Wright, entered a state. This round is a training lineup for them facing the weaker Nanjing Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team. good chance.

However, no team can ignore it. Just after the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team widened the difference to more than 10 points at the beginning, due to the successive performances of the opponent’s foreign aid Achul and Sun Mingyang, Nanjing Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team made a wave. The small climax chased the difference back, and at one point the difference was only 1 point left.

16661005032168551898573850780216.jpeg

However, before the end of the first half, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team played a small climax of 11-0, which opened the difference again. In the first half, Zhejiang team player Wu Qian played 13 minutes, shot 6 of 10, including 4 of 6 three-pointers, and scored 16 points, 2 assists and 1 steal.

See also  Villanova-Carbonara, violent derby: blows to the 19-year-old referee, two in hospital

In the second half, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzuo Men’s Basketball Team did not give the opponent any chance, quickly opened up the points difference, and brought the game into its own rhythm. The teenager Shang Zuyu, who appeared in the league for the first time at the last moment, also scored. Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzuo men’s basketball team won this victory steadily.

16661005035603880110246942792195.jpeg

Wu Qian hit 6 three-pointers, with a three-point shooting rate of 50%, and 5 rebounds and 4 assists; Liu Zeyi performed even better, scoring 22 points and 10 of 10 shots; 15 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists, only one rebound away from the “triple-double”; Cheng Shuipeng 15 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists, Zhang Dayu 13 points, Wright 13 points, Yu Jiahao 8 points and 4 rebounds.

Label:Men’s Basketball; Zhejiang Chouzhou; CBA League
edit: Zhu Jiahong

Related Reading


You may also like

De Ketelaere, Milan now want goals and courage

“Xiaomei” faces greater challenges in the new season,...

Rowing, volley of goals and self-esteem that grows...

The fourth crown! Curry Klein’s dream-chasing brother epic...

Rivarolese and Ivrea on the hunt for redemption...

CBA roundup: Liaoning beats Guangzhou, Zhejiang and Nanjing...

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

Northern Ireland Sai Trump 1-4 upset out Higgins...

Pavia and Oltrepo, the Garcia-Principe duo continues the...

Tennis and Padel Federation: there is the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy