On October 18th, the fourth round of the CBA League continued. Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team encountered Nanjing Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team. Although it was hit by a wave of opponents in the first half, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team always mastered it. On the field, they finally defeated Nanjing Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team 123-87 and won four consecutive victories since the start of the game, ranking first with the Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team.

After winning the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team, the entire Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team, including Gary and Wright, entered a state. This round is a training lineup for them facing the weaker Nanjing Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team. good chance.

However, no team can ignore it. Just after the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team widened the difference to more than 10 points at the beginning, due to the successive performances of the opponent’s foreign aid Achul and Sun Mingyang, Nanjing Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team made a wave. The small climax chased the difference back, and at one point the difference was only 1 point left.

However, before the end of the first half, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team played a small climax of 11-0, which opened the difference again. In the first half, Zhejiang team player Wu Qian played 13 minutes, shot 6 of 10, including 4 of 6 three-pointers, and scored 16 points, 2 assists and 1 steal.

In the second half, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzuo Men’s Basketball Team did not give the opponent any chance, quickly opened up the points difference, and brought the game into its own rhythm. The teenager Shang Zuyu, who appeared in the league for the first time at the last moment, also scored. Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzuo men’s basketball team won this victory steadily.

Wu Qian hit 6 three-pointers, with a three-point shooting rate of 50%, and 5 rebounds and 4 assists; Liu Zeyi performed even better, scoring 22 points and 10 of 10 shots; 15 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists, only one rebound away from the “triple-double”; Cheng Shuipeng 15 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists, Zhang Dayu 13 points, Wright 13 points, Yu Jiahao 8 points and 4 rebounds.