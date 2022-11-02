Home Sports Zhejiang has 9 wins and 0 losses on both ends of the offensive and defensive performances. Guangdong’s offensive efficiency is proud of the league_season_progress_ranked first
Original title: Zhejiang 9 wins and 0 losses on both ends of the offensive and defensive performance is good, Guangdong offensive efficiency is proud of the league

Beijing time on November 1st news, the first stage of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season games are all over, the CBA company released a summary of 89 games in 9 rounds, with 9 wins and 0 losses, Zhejiang men’s basketball team temporarily ranked first in The performance on both ends of the offense and defense is very outstanding. Although the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team’s record in the first stage is not very satisfactory, their offensive efficiency is still the first in the league.

The CBA official also announced the fastest-improving teams. Nanjing Tongxi’s record rose by 15 places, and Suzhou Kentia’s record rose by 12 places, ranking in the top two respectively. The number of wins has far exceeded last season.

Basic information of the team

In terms of offensive efficiency, Guangdong Dongguan Dayi Team ranked first with 113.4 points per 100 rounds, followed by Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Team with 113.0 points per 100 rounds. In the 2021-2022 regular season, 113.4 points per 100 rounds can only rank eleventh.

In terms of defensive efficiency, Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Team topped the list with 91.7 points per 100 rounds, and Beijing Shougang Team ranked second with 94.9 points per 100 rounds. In the 2021-2022 regular season, the Beijing Shougang team, which ranks first in defensive efficiency, lost 100.9 points per 100 rounds.

Most Improved Team

1. Nanjing Tongxi Zhouguang Team: Currently ranked 5th in the league with 6 wins and 3 losses, an improvement of 15 places from the final ranking of last season (20th), and the number of wins has tripled from last season.

2. Suzhou Kendia Team: Currently ranked 6th in the league with 6 wins and 3 losses, an improvement of 12 places from the final ranking of last season (18th), and the number of wins has exceeded last season.

3. Shandong High Speed ​​Team: Currently ranked 4th in the league with 6 wins and 3 losses, an improvement of 7 places from the final ranking (11th) of last season.

4. The current rankings of Shanxi Fenjiu Team, Beijing Enterprises Team and Qingdao Guoxin Aquatic Team have also improved by 5 places compared with the final ranking of last season.


