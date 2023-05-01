Zhejiang Pan Zhanle breaks the Asian record in the men’s 100m freestyle swimming pool in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, ushering in many breakthroughs since its completion

Zhejiang Pan Zhanle breaks the Asian record for men’s 100m freestyle swimming

On May 1, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Swimming Championships kicked off at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Swimming Hall. That night, the women’s 200m butterfly, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 1500m freestyle, men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 50m M breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 4X100m freestyle relay and other events ushered in the finals.

Among them, the 20-year-old Pan Zhanle from the Zhejiang team broke the Asian record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle with a time of 47.22 seconds.

Zhang Yufei won the first gold medal in a national event since the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Swimming Hall was built. Her event is the women’s 200-meter butterfly. She is also the gold medalist of the Tokyo Olympics women’s 200-meter butterfly.

In addition, the star Wang Shun won the men’s 200m individual medley gold medal.