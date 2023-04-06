Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, April 4th (Reporters Xia Liang and Hu Jiali) The Zhejiang Provincial Sports Front Asian Games Pledge Team Mobilization Conference was held on the 4th in Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College. Decisive victory, high-quality completion of all tasks.

It is reported that in the overall task of preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games, the sports system of Zhejiang Province undertakes three key tasks of organizing the meeting, organizing the competition and participating in the competition. The requirements of the conference are, first, to promote the organization of the competition with high standards, so as to realize the wonderfulness of the conference. In accordance with the requirements of “flat command, localized responsibility, and venue-oriented operation”, we will refine and improve the venue operation plan one by one, further understand the rules of running the game, adjust the working mechanism, train the operation team, and improve the ability to deal with it.

The second is to complete the service guarantee work at a high level and achieve outstanding performance in the competition. The sports departments of the host city Hangzhou and the co-host cities Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, and Jinhua should do their best to organize and provide services for the event; other cities should do their best to carry out the work of torch relay, Asian Games promotion, national fitness and Asian Games counterparts.

The third is to complete the training and preparation work with high quality, so as to add luster to the competition. Cherish the precious opportunity to participate in the “doorway” competition, train and prepare for the battle with all your strength, and strive to achieve the best results in history with the most entries and the best results at the “doorway” event, and achieve a double harvest of sports performance and spiritual civilization .

The fourth is to seize the opportunity of the Asian Games and build a high-level modernized sports province. Firmly establish the concept of “running a meeting well and improving a city”, take advantage of the opportunity and influence of the Hangzhou Asian Games to continue to create a “city of events” and “a county where events gather” gold business cards, and use the Asian Games to leverage the high-quality development of the sports industry , and strive to create a sports demonstration and scene of common prosperity.

At the meeting, Olympic champion Wang Shun issued a proposal of “be a good host and contribute to the Asian Games” to the people of the whole province.

In addition to the main venue, the swearing-in mobilization meeting set up sub-venues in Zhejiang Provincial Water Sports Management Center, Zhejiang Provincial Shooting Archery Bicycle Sports Management Center and Zhejiang Provincial Huanglong Sports Center.

