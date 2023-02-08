Post-00s become the protagonists on the podium

Zhejiang shooting won 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze

Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Yi Longyin

On February 7, the 2023 National Shooting Championship (infantry and pistol events) ended in Xi’an, Shaanxi. The Zhejiang team sent a total of 29 players to participate in the competition and won a total of 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze. Among them, in the women’s 10-meter air rifle competition, Zhejiang showed its strength and won the top three places in the event. Lin Yaqian from Wenzhou ended the Zhejiang team with a gold medal in women’s 25m pistol. This competition is also the first competition of the 2023 national infantry and pistol shooting team international competition trials (first stage).

The women’s 10m air rifle competition on the 6th was one of the most exciting events. In the qualifying round in the morning, Zhang Qiongyue, an athlete of the Jilin team born in 2004, scored an astonishing 637.5 rings in the women’s 10m air rifle qualifying round, which surpassed the world record by 2.2 rings. The second-ranked Zhejiang player Huang Yuting also surpassed the world record. Our province’s teenagers Han Jiayu and Wang Zhilin ranked 5th and 6th respectively to enter the ranking competition. Olympic champion Yang Qian ranked 9th and failed to reach the final.

In the ranking competition, Huang Yuting, Han Jiayu and Wang Zhilin performed well and occupied the top 3 respectively. In the end, Huang Yuting and Han Jiayu entered the gold medal competition. In this master duel, the young player Han Jiayu took the lead in scoring 16 points and won the women’s 10m air rifle championship. Huang Yuting won the runner-up and Wang Zhilin the third.

From the Tokyo Olympics, the Shaanxi National Games to last year’s World Shooting Championships and this year’s National Shooting Championship, the Zhejiang team won 3 gold and 1 silver in the women’s 10m air rifle event, but they belonged to four players, namely Yang Qian, Wang Zhilin, Huang Yuting and Han Jiayu. It is worth mentioning that all four players are born after 2000, which also shows the depth of talent in this project in our province.

In the women’s 25-meter pistol event, the last event held yesterday, Lin Yaqian won a gold medal after she had already won a silver medal in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event. In other competitions, Zhejiang player Liu Junhui won the silver medal in the men’s 10-meter air pistol event, and Han Jiayu also won a bronze medal in the women’s 50-meter rifle three-position.

On the 10th of this month, the second round of trials will continue in Putian, Fujian, with a total of 22 players entering the second round.