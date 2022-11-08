Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team is about to usher in the first match of the new season men’s volleyball league

2022-11-08 16:01:34





Source: Zhejiang Online – Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News





Reporter Yang Jian

On November 10th, the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team will make its debut in the new season men’s volleyball league at the Qinhuangdao training base of the General Administration of Sports, challenging the first opponent Yunnan Men’s Volleyball Team.

The 2022/2023 Chinese Volleyball Super League can be described as twists and turns. The Men’s Volleyball Super League Group A match originally scheduled to be held in Kaifeng, Henan Province from October 29 to November 4 will be postponed to November 23 to November 29. In the first stage, the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team, which was in Group A at the first stop, had to change its schedule and set off from Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College to Qinhuangdao on November 3. Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team leader Wu Wei told reporters that the team had been quarantined for two days after arriving and officially entered the training hall for normal training yesterday. The second race originally scheduled to be held on the 8th was changed to the official start on the 10th due to special reasons.

The Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team is divided into Group C. According to the schedule, the second stage of the first stage will be held from November 10 to November 13. The opponents in the same group also include Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team, Kaifeng Men’s Volleyball Team, Sichuan Men’s Volleyball Team, and Sichuan Men’s Volleyball Team. Men’s Volleyball Team, Baoding Men’s Volleyball Team, Huangshi Men’s Volleyball Team and Yunnan Men’s Volleyball Team. Group D games will continue to be played in the Wuyuan Sports Center Gymnasium.

In the already concluded first stage of Group B, the Shanghai team with 4 foreign aids ranked first with 6 wins, which undoubtedly sounded the alarm for the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team, who played in this year’s All-China class. Among the opponents of the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team, the veteran powerhouse Beijing Team and the Baoding Men’s Volleyball Team have many foreign aids. If the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team wants to make a breakthrough this year, these two games will be tough battles. Although the situation is grim, head coach Shen Andong is still full of confidence in this dynamic young team: “No matter what kind of team you encounter, it is very important to improve your strength and show your energy. After the five national team players returned from the World Championships , Through experience and training, we look forward to new breakthroughs in the new season.”

For the first match against the Yunnan men’s volleyball team, Zhang Guanhua and Zhang Jingyin, the main attacker, expressed that they have been looking forward to the start of the game and hoped that they can play well. The goal of the new season is to work hard and show the spirit of the Zhejiang men’s volleyball team.