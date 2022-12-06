Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team won four consecutive victories and young players reaped growth

On the afternoon of December 5th, the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team ushered in the sixth match of Group A of the first stage of the Chinese Volleyball Super League, and finally defeated Liaoning 3:0, ushering in a 4-game winning streak in the Hefei Division.

Compared with the third round, the men’s volleyball boys from Zhejiang Sports Lottery played well in this station, and each game was better than the last. The last four games against Henan, Fujian, Sichuan, and Liaoning men’s volleyball teams have all won victories. The important thing is the young players Gradually found the feeling on the field, everyone’s cooperation became more and more tacit, playing the spirit of the team.

“It’s not easy. Everyone is working hard. We are getting closer and closer to the top 8!” Zhang Jingyin, who has grown into the main force of the national team, said that the biggest opponent at present is himself. He will actively adjust his state and meet the challenge.

However, the young Zhejiang men’s volleyball team still paid “tuition fees” in the previous confrontation with the old strong team Beijing men’s volleyball team. Many players including Zhang Jingyin made mistakes at critical moments, especially when they were leading in the two games. The next was reversed by the opponent.

Since the former head coach Wu Sheng has been appointed as the head coach of the Chinese men’s volleyball team, the Zhejiang men’s volleyball team will be headed by Shen Andong this season. He believes that after a big lead, the young players who came off the bench fluctuated a lot, and the exposed problems still need to be solved. Match tempered. At the same time, he also believes that through the continuous tempering of the game, the players are in better condition every game, and they have accumulated experience and harvested to grow. However, if the team wants to go further, the whole team must learn more and sum up. Strive to be able to create great results.