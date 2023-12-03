Zhejiang team wins the men’s U17 championship in the China Youth Championship-Xinhuanet

The Zhejiang Professional Football Club U17 Green Team emerged victorious in the men’s U17 championship of the China Youth Football League. They defeated the Shanghai Shenhua U17 team with a score of 1-0 in the finals held at the Yingdong Stadium of Beijing Sport University.

Both teams had showcased exceptional skills throughout the competition, with the Zhejiang U17 Green Team scoring 45 goals and conceding only 6 goals, while the Shanghai Shenhua U17 Team scored 38 goals. The match remained goalless in the first half, but the Zhejiang team managed to take control and secure a lead in the 56th minute with a goal from Yang Tianyu.

Despite efforts from the Shanghai Shenhua U17 team, they were unable to equalize the score, and the game ended with a 1-0 result in favor of Zhejiang. The U16 women’s junior high school age group also saw the Beijing Women’s Football U16 Team emerging as the champions with a 2-0 victory over the Shandong Sports Lottery Women’s U16 Team.

The finals saw the culmination of a highly competitive and thrilling tournament, with teams from across the country showcasing their talent and determination. The Zhejiang team’s victory was a testament to their hard work and exceptional performance throughout the competition.

The China Youth Football League continues to provide a platform for young, promising athletes to display their skills and compete at a national level. The finals drew attention to the promising talent in youth football, highlighting the potential for the future of the sport in China.

The event showcased the dedication and passion of the young athletes and their commitment to the sport, leaving a lasting impression on all those in attendance. With the conclusion of the tournament, the teams can look forward to further opportunities for growth and development in the sport.

