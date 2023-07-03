Zhejiang Woodball Championship showcases the popularity of ‘civilian golf’ with over 300 participants

Title: 9th Zhejiang Woodball Championship Promotes “Civilian Golf” Experience as More Than 300 Participants Swing into Action

Subtitle: The Championship Contributes to the Development of Mass Sports and Promotes Changshan’s Cultural and Economic Empowerment

(Quzhou, Zhejiang) – The 9th Zhejiang Woodball Championship and the 12th Zhejiang University College Woodball Championship concluded on July 3 at the Houfang Prairie Wooden Stadium in Changshan County, Quzhou. The event witnessed the participation of over 300 athletes from various sports federations, cricket associations, schools, and universities across the province, highlighting the growing popularity of this “civilian golf” sport.

Woodball, a sport that utilizes a special club to strike a solid wood ball across grass or sand, aims to complete the fairway with the fewest strokes. It tests players’ ability to analyze and navigate the terrain effectively. Introduced in Zhejiang in 1998, woodball has gained significant traction in the province. Zhejiang boasts the largest woodball population, regularly hosted competitions, and is actively promoting the sport throughout the country. Zhejiang athletes have achieved national recognition, representing China in international competitions such as the Asian Games, Asian Championships, and World Championships. Currently, Zhejiang has 8 international referees and 1 international coach, solidifying its reputation as a leader in woodball development.

The 9th Zhejiang Woodball Championship is part of a series of events organized by Zhejiang Sports to support 26 counties in mountainous areas. This competition was sponsored by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Provincial Rural Revitalization Bureau, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Provincial Sports Federation. Aligned with the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, the series of events carry the theme of “National Fitness to Welcome the Asian Games, Confidently Run for Common Wealth.” The objective is to stimulate the sports industry and economy in these counties, accelerate mass sports development, and establish sustainable conversion from “green water and green mountains” to “golden mountains and silver mountains.”

Additionally, hosting the woodball championship in Changshan contributes to the empowerment and revitalization of the region. Renowned for its cultural and tourism landmarks such as being the most beautiful rural tourism destination in China and a national “Top 100 Deep Breathing Small Towns,” Changshan aims to leverage the power of sports to strengthen its economy. By embracing the “sports +” concept, the championship is set to promote modern sports and further enhance the county’s development.

The successful conclusion of the 9th Zhejiang Woodball Championship not only showcases the sport’s immense popularity but also emphasizes the province’s commitment to fostering mass sports engagement. As preparations for the 12th Asian Cup Woodball Championship to be held in October continue, Zhejiang’s woodball program serves as a model for the development of the sport nationwide.

Author: Wang Zhenkai

Editor: Xu Jie

