Original title: Zheng Qinwen advances to Adelaide race

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Li Yuanfei, Intern Qi Luyang) Yesterday, Beijing time, the second week of the WTA500 Adelaide station started the qualifying final round. Zheng Qinwen, a 20-year-old Chinese women’s tennis player who was promoted to the previous day, took 3 hours and 36 minutes to reverse Russia’s 21-year-old player Potapova 2-1 and advance to the main match.

Zheng Qinwen is currently ranked 28th in the singles world, and Potapova is currently ranked 43rd in the singles world. The only previous confrontation between the two was in the second round of the US Open last year. 6(4) and 7 are tougher than 6(3) to advance.

In yesterday’s game, Zheng Qinwen took the lead in the third game of the first set and scored 4 points to break serve after 0-15. In the next game, Potapova scored 3 points at the end of the game and responded to Zheng Qinwen. In the next 4 rounds, the two sides staged a show of breaking each other, and they did not stabilize their positions until the end of the game. After the rounds were divided into 5 to 5 and 6 to 6, the game entered a tiebreaker. Potapova won the tie-break 7-3 and won the first set.

In the second set, the drama of “your side breaks serve and I break it back” was still being staged. The game points remained balanced until the 12th game, but Zheng Qinwen quickly established in this serve game that Potapova had to keep. With an advantage of 40 to 15, they finally won 7 to 5 and tied the set at 1.

In the deciding set, both sides played more cautiously in their own serving games, and the game entered a tiebreaker again. This time Zheng Qinwen entered the state very quickly, and finally won 7 games 7-4 and won the whole game.