Original title: Zheng Qinwen advances to Pan Pacific Tennis Open Women’s Singles Final

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, September 24th. In the Women’s Tennis Association WTA500 Tour-Pan Pacific Open Women’s Singles Semi-final held in Tokyo on the 24th, after three hours of fierce battle, Chinese player Zheng Qinwen won 5:7, 6:3 and 7:6 (3) reversed and defeated the fourth seed of the tournament, Russia’s Kudmetova, and entered the WTA500 singles final for the first time in her career.

In this game, Zheng Qinwen, ranked 36th in the world, entered the state very quickly. After breaking in the fourth game of the first set, he successfully maintained his serve, leading 4:1. However, Kudmetova, who is 23 places higher than Zheng Qinwen in the world ranking, then broke serve twice and succeeded, reversing the momentum of the game and taking the next set 7:5. In the second set, Zheng Qinwen once again led 4:1. This time, she did not give her opponent a chance to overtake and pulled back a set with 6:3.

In the final set, the two sides entered the “tie-break” in the strong attack of the two sides. Zheng Qinwen scored 4 points after a 2:2 draw to establish the advantage, and finally won the “tie-break” with 7:3 and advanced to the final.

“It feels great to win this game. Every point I scored today was difficult and important. This is my first time to reach the WTA 500 final, and I’m really happy.” Zheng Qinwen said.

Zheng Qinwen’s final opponent was Russia’s Samsonova, who eliminated veteran Chinese Zhang Shuai 7-6(4), 6-2 in the other semifinal earlier in the day.

The total prize money of this hard court tennis tournament is 757,900 US dollars, with 32 singles race seats.