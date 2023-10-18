Zheng Qinwen Claims First WTA500 Title with Victory at Zhengzhou Open Championship

Zheng Qinwen Makes History with Win at Zhengzhou Open Championship

October 17, 2023

In an exhilarating women’s singles final at the Zhengzhou Tennis Open, Chinese player Zheng Qinwen secured her first-ever WTA500 event championship. She defeated Czech player Krejcikova with a thrilling come-from-behind victory, triumphing with a final score of 2:6, 6:2, 6:4.

“This is my first WTA 500 event championship. It is very special to me, and I am extremely happy,” said an elated Zheng Qinwen after the match.

Currently ranked 24th in the world, Zheng Qinwen faced a tough opponent in Krejcikova, who is ranked 18th globally and was the 2021 French Open women’s singles champion. The match got off to an intense start as Zheng Qinwen broke serve in the first game to take a 2-0 lead. However, she faced a setback with a series of double errors, ultimately losing the first set 2-6.

Determined to turn the tide, Zheng Qinwen demonstrated her resilience in the second set. Breaking serve in the first and seventh games, she made a strong comeback, winning the set 6-2.

The third set proved to be the decider, with both players locked in a fierce battle. After reaching a 4-4 tie, Zheng Qinwen broke serve in the crucial ninth game, giving her a 5-4 lead. She then showcased her composure and skill, clinching victory with two consecutive serve points in her service-winning game.

Zheng Qinwen’s historic win at the Zhengzhou Open has solidified her reputation as a rising star in women’s tennis. The 24-year-old Chinese athlete has been steadily climbing the rankings and showing remarkable potential.

In the women’s doubles final, the cross-border duo of Gabriela Dabrowski from Canada and Michaela Rutliffe from New Zealand emerged victorious. With a remarkable performance, they defeated the Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Eina Shibahara 6-2, 6-4, securing the championship title.

The Zhengzhou Open Championship has showcased exceptional talent and resilience from players around the world. As one of the premier tennis tournaments in Asia, it continues to bring excitement and anticipation to fans worldwide.

Zheng Qinwen’s triumph serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, demonstrating the power of passion, determination, and hard work. With this milestone win, she has undoubtedly marked her place in the history of Chinese tennis and is poised for greater accomplishments in the future.

Photo Credit: Xinhua News Agency, Li Jianan

