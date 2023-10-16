Home » Zheng Qinwen Claims Victory at the 2023 Zhengzhou Tennis Open Women’s Singles Championship
Zheng Qinwen Claims Victory at the 2023 Zhengzhou Tennis Open Women’s Singles Championship

2023 Zhengzhou Tennis Open Concludes with Zheng Qinwen’s Victory in Women’s Singles

October 16th, Zhengzhou – Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen emerged victorious in the women’s singles final of the 2023 Zhengzhou Tennis Open, defeating Czech star Krejcikova on the evening of October 15th. This win marked Zheng Qinwen’s first career WTA 500 event championship and her second WTA Tour women’s singles championship.

Zheng Qinwen, currently ranked 24th in the world, faced off against the 2021 French Open women’s singles champion, Krejcikova, who is currently ranked 18th in the world. As a representative of the new force in Chinese women’s tennis, the “post-00s generation” player, Zheng Qinwen, was named the WTA Rookie of the Year in the 2022 season. She showcased her skills by reaching the top 16 at the French Open in 2022 and the quarterfinals at this year’s US Open.

In the final match, Zheng Qinwen initially struggled, making consecutive service errors and losing the first set with a score of 2-6. However, she swiftly turned the tide in the second set, breaking Krejcikova’s serve in both the first and seventh games, ultimately securing the set with a score of 6-2. In the final set, after a tied score of 4-4, Zheng Qinwen broke Krejcikova’s serve, establishing a 5-4 lead. With consecutive serves, she clinched the victory with a score of 2-1, claiming the championship title.

After her triumph, Zheng Qinwen electrified the arena by performing the song “Economy Class,” adding to the atmosphere of celebration.

In the women’s doubles final, the “transnational combination” consisting of Canadian player Dabrowski and New Zealander Rutliffe defeated the Japanese duo, Shuko Aoyama and Eina Shibahara, with a score of 6-2, 6-4. After their success at the US Open, they paired up again to secure the title. This victory marked Dabrowski’s 15th career tour doubles title and Rutliffe’s fifth WTA doubles title.

See also  Garlasco wastes a lot and runs out of points against Grottazzolina

The 2023 Zhengzhou Tennis Open concluded with thrilling matches, showcasing the talents and determination of tennis players from around the world.

