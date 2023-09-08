Zheng Qinwen Exits U.S. Open Quarter-Finals, Alcaraz and Medvedev Set for Men’s Singles Semi-Finals

Zheng Qinwen’s Impressive Run Ends in Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals at U.S. Open

In an exciting turn of events, the US Open concluded on the 6th with several thrilling matches. The top four players in both the men’s singles and women’s singles categories have been determined. China‘s rising star, Zheng Qinwen, sadly fell short in the women’s singles quarter-finals, losing 0-2 to the No. 2 seed, Sabalenka. On the men’s side, top seed and defending champion Alcaraz emerged victorious against Zverev, securing his spot in the semi-finals alongside Medvedev.

For Zheng Qinwen, reaching the quarter-finals in a Grand Slam tournament was a notable achievement. The highly anticipated semi-final clash between her and Sabalenka took place on the prestigious US Open Center Court, which initially made Zheng Qinwen nervous. However, facing Sabalenka’s powerful serve proved to be a formidable challenge. Struggling to handle the serve, Zheng Qinwen lost the first set 1-6. In the second set, she showed signs of recovery, managing to hold her serve in four games. Unfortunately, she was unable to break her opponent’s serve and eventually lost 4-6.

Reflecting on her defeat, Zheng Qinwen commented, “This loss has given me a lot to think about. Moving forward, I will intensify my training to address my shortcomings, especially focusing on increasing the power of my shots and improving the success rate of my first serve.”

Sabalenka, who emerged victorious in the match, will now face former runner-up Keith in the women’s singles semi-finals. Keith secured her spot in the semi-finals by comfortably defeating the new Wimbledon champion, Wandrosova, with a score of 6-1, 6-4.

In the men’s singles category, Alcaraz, the top seed of the tournament, put up a stellar performance against German star Zverev. After a brief adjustment period in the first set, Alcaraz unleashed his strength after reaching a 3-3 tie, winning three consecutive games with confident play to claim the set 6-3. In the second set, the defending champion grew even more courageous, utilizing his overall dominance to break Zverev’s serve twice and securing another victory with a score of 6-2. As Zverev attempted a comeback in the third set, the first eight games were fiercely contested, resulting in a 4-4 tie. However, it was in the crucial ninth game that Alcaraz broke Zverev’s serve once again, ultimately winning the set 6-4.

Alcaraz’s opponent in the semi-finals will be the No. 3 seed, Medvedev. Medvedev clinched his spot in the semi-finals by defeating his Russian compatriot, Rublev, with scores of 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 on the same day.

Aside from the singles matches, Wang Xinyu of the Chinese team and Xie Shuwei of the Chinese Taipei team made headlines in the women’s doubles competition. The duo defeated the American team of Gauff/Pegula with scores of 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, securing a spot in the women’s doubles semi-finals.

The US Open continues to captivate tennis fans around the world as players vie for the prestigious titles in the remaining matches.

