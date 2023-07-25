Zheng Qinwen Secures First Career Tour Title at WTA Palermo Station

Zheng Qinwen secures first career tour title with victory at WTA Palermo Station

Palermo, July 25, 2023 – Zheng Qinwen, a rising tennis star from China, claimed her first career tour title at the Women’s Tennis Players Association (WTA) 250 Palermo Station. The 20-year-old defeated Italy’s Paolini in an intense match that ended with a scoreline of 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

This was the second time Zheng had reached the women’s singles final of a tour event, with her previous appearance being at the WTA500 Tokyo Station in 2022. While she fell short on that occasion, losing to Samsonova in two tight sets of 5-7, this time she showed great resilience and determination to clinch the trophy.

In the final, Zheng showcased her exceptional skills with several impressive serve returns. She broke the Italian player’s serve twice in the first set and managed to secure a 6-4 lead. Although Paolini fought back to level the match by taking the second set, Zheng responded with an outstanding performance in the final set, winning it convincingly 6-1 to seal the championship.

After the match, Zheng expressed her gratitude to her opponent and her team, acknowledging the tough battle she had faced. “This was a difficult game. I would like to thank my opponent for her excellent performance. I also want to express my gratitude to my team; without them, winning this championship would not have been possible,” she said. Zheng also emphasized the significance of her victory, stating, “This is my first WTA250 championship, and I will cherish this moment forever.”

For Zheng Qinwen, Palermo has held particular significance in her burgeoning career. It was in Palermo in 2021 that she won her first tour event, and now, two years later, she has added another Palermo victory to her name. By securing this title, Zheng surpassed Yan Zi to become the youngest Chinese mainland player to win a WTA women’s singles championship. In addition, her ranking skyrocketed to No. 24 in the world, thanks to the 280 points she earned from this triumph.

The tennis world will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Zheng Qinwen’s future performances, as she continues to make strides in her promising career.

