China‘s “Golden Flower” Zheng Qinwen, who is about to set foot on the US Open, recently accepted an exclusive interview with CGTN. The 19-year-old “Sister Taomi” expressed in the interview that she hopes to make new breakthroughs in the US Open, surpass the current personal best of the top 16 Grand Slams, and hope to win the Grand Slam championship next year!

How does it feel to have played against a lot of top players in the past year? What kind of accumulation and change has it brought?

Zheng Qinwen: These are all very valuable experiences. In fact, Swatek and I came together from teenagers, so I had a few training opportunities with her when I was a teenager, so I still know Swatek relatively well. In fact, for Wimbledon champion Ryba Jinna, I think that match is a very pity in my mind. In fact, her style of play is somewhat similar to Pliskova. They both serve better. In fact, I had many chances to break serve in the two games, but there was no way to fulfill them. I feel that I am still not as mature as they are in terms of mentality, and I still need more experience in this regard.

What keywords would you use to describe your 2022 season so far?

Zheng Qinwen: I think it is enough to describe it with the idiom “accumulate a lot of money”, because I have always been a type of person who trained very hard. Last year, I was in China, so I didn’t have a long time to play games. I saw Those players of the same age around me, they have achieved very good results in the Grand Slam tournaments, and I was very envious of them at that time. I have always believed that I have this ability, and I still see when I can achieve it on the court, so I have been holding my breath because I believe I can do it. Now I am on my way one step at a time, and I hope I can make some good breakthroughs in the US Open next.

What is the goal that the US Open has set for itself this year?

Zheng Qinwen: My best result in the Grand Slam is the top 16. I hope to make a breakthrough in this. There is a better result than the top 16, just take it one step at a time.

How long do you hope to win a Grand Slam title?

Zheng Qinwen: Can I say that I hope to win the US Open (laughs)? Although I think high, I do have such an idea in my heart. If I’m going to be practical, I hope I can do it next year. Of course, this matter does not mean that I can think of it, it needs to take it step by step, because everyone wants to compete for this position in the Grand Slam, and 128 people want to win the championship, let’s see who will win in the end Family.

