On March 26, in the third round of women’s singles at the WTA1000 Miami station, Chinese player Zheng Qinwen fought hard for 3 hours and 07 minutes. After losing 5-7 in the first set, he staged a major reversal and defeated 7-6, 6-3. Opponent, made a new breakthrough in his career and advanced to the top 16 of the Miami game for the first time. This is also Zheng Qinwen’s perfect revenge after losing to his opponents in the past two consecutive seasons. This victory allowed her to dispel the psychological haze of losing to Samsonova in three games, and also achieved a breakthrough in tennis skills and tactics in the fierce battle.

psychological impact

First break of the first set failed to seal the victory

In the past two seasons, there has been a wonderful “quantum entanglement” between the 20-year-old Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen and the Russian star Samsonova. From last year’s WTA Tokyo station finals to this year’s Abu Dhabi station and Dubai station, the two have encountered each other many times. Zheng Qinwen lost the first two games and retired from the Dubai game due to physical problems. As a cutting-edge young player, encountering players who beat him consecutively at the beginning of his career had a considerable impact on Zheng Qinwen’s psychology. “I will play point by point, enjoy the game, don’t pay too much attention to the result, or feel that enjoying tennis is the most important thing.” Zheng Qinwen said before the game.

In this game, Zheng Qinwen broke serve first, and the score once reached 5-2. It’s a pity that Zheng Qinwen’s first serve success rate suddenly dropped in the crucial serve to win the game, and he failed to seal the victory. Samsonova seized the opportunity and won the first set 7-5. “I think there were a lot of ups and downs in this game, especially in the first set when I was leading 5-2. I was actually in good shape at the time, but it was a pity that I couldn’t win the first set. I don’t think the opponent played well, But it was true that my mentality was not so stable at the time, which caused my serve state to be not so good at 5-3.” Zheng Qinwen said.

Withstand pressure

Seize the opportunity to win the tiebreaker to tie the game

Fortunately, in the second set, Zheng Qinwen was not affected by the defeat in the first set. Although he failed to break his opponent, he still managed to drag the match into the tie-break. Samsonova’s serving state declined, and Zheng Qinwen seized the opportunity to win the tie-break and equalize the game. “In the second set, we didn’t break any of our opponent’s serve games, so the game came to the tie-break. I am very happy to be able to withstand the pressure and win the tie-break. I think this is very important.” Zheng Qinwen said.

In the first serve game of the final set, Zheng Qinwen’s serve became cold, and he made three “double faults” in a row, but was broken by his opponent, and fell behind 0-3 in the game. “The game was a bit dramatic in the third set. I was behind 0-3. At that time, I wanted to play point by point. This is tennis. You never know what will happen in the next second, so you can only do it. Do what you should do.” In the end, Zheng Qinwen staged a 3-6 chase in this set, securing the victory 6-3 and beating Samsonova for the first time in the past two seasons.

Dispel the haze

Skills and tactics have been greatly improved

This game dispelled the haze of consecutive losses to her opponents, and also made her a lot of improvement in terms of skills, tactics and mentality. “Don’t give up no matter what the situation is, you have to fight for every point. When you’re ahead just stay focused and don’t let up, I made that mistake in the first set. And when you’re behind , No matter what the score is, you have to work hard to score every point, which is also a respect for tennis and this professional sport.” Zheng Qinwen said.

Next, Zheng Qinwen will face Potapova, who eliminated the famous player Gao Fu. “I’ve played against Potapova twice before and she’s a very tenacious player. It’s going to be a tough matchup and I’m looking to give the best I can on the court. It’s going to be a tough fight because I think Come to the fourth round, no one will be easily defeated, you must always stay focused to have a chance to win.” Zheng Qinwen said, “I enjoy tennis very much now, enjoy the state in the game, and I also like being on the court very much. Going hard to run and win every point. I hope I will do better in the next game.”

Text/Reporter Chu Peng