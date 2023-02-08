Home Sports Zheng Qinwen’s Abu Dhabi station wins a good start and will fight for the Grand Slam champion in the next round – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

Zheng Qinwen’s Abu Dhabi station wins a good start and will fight for the Grand Slam champion in the next round – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

On February 7th, Beijing time, the first round of women’s singles at WTA500 Abu Dhabi in 2023. Chinese player Zheng Qinwen blasted 10 Aces in the audience. In the end, it only took 1 hour and 18 minutes to break through the qualifying round with 6-3/6-3. Nuo, successfully passed the first round and got off to a good start in the first game after the Australian Open.

With this victory, Zheng Qinwen gained 55 points, and the instant ranking temporarily rose by one place to 27th. However, Teichmann, Buzkova in front of her and Krejickova behind her are also participating in this competition. There are no races, so the rankings may still change. Zheng Qinwen will face the former Grand Slam champion and No. 5 seed Ostapenko in the second round.

Original title: Zheng Qinwen won the Abu Dhabi station with a good start and will fight for the Grand Slam champion in the next round

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

See also  Udine, a journey through public places on the day of the debut of the green pass

You may also like

LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA points record

LeBron James: I am the best player in...

Molfetta Ultras: «a company that plays tricks to...

Scattered considerations after Salernitana-Juventus (0-3) – Sportellate.it

Running: the 10 apps to train, be in...

LeBron’s career is one of those who plan...

Salernitana-Juventus, Allegri: ‘Goal? Reach the left side of...

Bakeca Esport Academy alongside Hellas Verona

War Ukraine Russia, news. Pistorius: “100 Leopards from...

Juventus, Miretti: the conditions after the injury against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy