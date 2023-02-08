On February 7th, Beijing time, the first round of women’s singles at WTA500 Abu Dhabi in 2023. Chinese player Zheng Qinwen blasted 10 Aces in the audience. In the end, it only took 1 hour and 18 minutes to break through the qualifying round with 6-3/6-3. Nuo, successfully passed the first round and got off to a good start in the first game after the Australian Open.

With this victory, Zheng Qinwen gained 55 points, and the instant ranking temporarily rose by one place to 27th. However, Teichmann, Buzkova in front of her and Krejickova behind her are also participating in this competition. There are no races, so the rankings may still change. Zheng Qinwen will face the former Grand Slam champion and No. 5 seed Ostapenko in the second round.

