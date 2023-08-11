Zheng Qinwen’s Struggles Continue as She Falls to Samsonova, Missing Top 16 and Extending Losing Streak

Zheng Qinwen Suffers Defeat Against Samsonova and Misses Top 16 at WTA1000 Montreal Station

Beijing, August 10 – Chinese player Zheng Qinwen faced disappointment in the second round of women’s singles competition at the 2023 WTA1000 Montreal station. Zheng lost to her old rival, Samsonova, in two consecutive sets, with a score of 3-6 and 2-6. Despite her efforts to resist for 1 hour and 15 minutes, Zheng was unable to secure a victory. This loss marks the fourth defeat for Zheng against Samsonova in their last five encounters.

In particular, Zheng has faced difficulty when playing against Top 30 players, enduring an eight-game losing streak. As a result, she only gained 60 points and received a prize sum of US$17,930 at this tournament. Meanwhile, Samsonova, the 15th seed, moves forward in the competition and will face the winner between Sabalenka and Martic in the third round.

In other news, the 1/8 final matches have been announced as well. Pegula will face Paulini, Wandrosova will play against Gauff, Buzkova will encounter Kasakina, and Stephens will compete against Lebakina. Notably, the newly crowned Wimbledon champion and the tournament’s 9th seed, Wandrosova, defeated former world No. 1 Wozniacki, who recently made a return, with a score of 6-2 and 7-5. This victory marks Wandrosova’s ninth consecutive win in singles matches.

Ultimately, Zheng Qinwen’s loss against Samsonova and her eight-game losing streak against Top 30 players has prevented her from reaching the top 16 at the WTA1000 Montreal station.

