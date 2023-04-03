Zheng Yao met with Thomas, President of the International Canoe Federation

On March 30, Zheng Yao, Director of the Provincial Sports Bureau, met with Thomas Koniecko, President of the International Canoe Federation, in Fuyang, Hangzhou. Tong Lixin, director of the Water Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sports and chairman of the China Canoeing Association, attended the event.

Zheng Yao extended a warm welcome to Thomas. He said that it is the common wish of both parties to promote the better development of kayaking in the international arena, and Zhejiang will actively bid to host major international events. Zheng Yao hopes that Thomas will give more valuable advice on the organization of the 2023 National Canoe Still Water Spring Championship as a test event for the Asian Games. Thomas praised the venue facilities and organizational services of the Fuyang Aquatic Center, which will host the Hangzhou Asian Games, and praised the outstanding performance of Chinese and Zhejiang kayakers. Thomas said that he was very happy to see that Zhejiang has a number of professional water sports venues, which left a deep and good impression on him. These venues are very suitable for hosting high-level international events such as the World Cup and the World Championships. He very much supports Zhejiang’s bid to host more high-level events.

During this trip, Thomas was invited to attend the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Canoe Still Water Spring Championship. This is also a full-process and full-element actual combat exercise for the Asian Games. During his stay in Fuyang, Thomas and Zheng Yao jointly presented awards to the winning athletes.