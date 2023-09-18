Zhengzhou No. 18 Middle School Achieves Historical Breakthrough in Henan Land Curling Open

Zhengzhou No. 18 Middle School Students Win Runner-up in Henan Land Curling Open

Zhengzhou No. 18 Middle School’s land curling team has achieved great success in the recently concluded Henan Land Curling Open 2023. The team, led by principal Wei Yong and coach Wang Haifeng, displayed exceptional skills and tactics throughout the competition, securing the runner-up position in the men’s adult group.

The two-day event, held at the Henan Provincial Stadium, witnessed intense battles between strong opponents. However, the Zhengzhou No. 18 Middle School team remained fearless, showing great determination and teamwork. After six fiercely contested matches, they emerged triumphant in the men’s adult group, marking a historic milestone for the school.

During the competition, the players exhibited remarkable cooperation and mutual encouragement. They continuously adjusted their strategies based on the evolving situation on the court, engaging in thrilling battles of wits and courage. The audience was captivated by their precision and skillful pot throwing, which received warm cheers throughout the games.

Reflecting on their performance, Zhang Shuotong, a member of Zhengzhou No. 18 Middle School team, expressed their enjoyment of land curling and the fascination they felt during the game. Although the team fell just short of clinching the championship, they remain optimistic and motivated to improve. Zhang emphasized their determination to enhance their technical and tactical abilities, aiming to secure the championship in future competitions.

The success of the land curling team is a testament to Zhengzhou No. 18 Middle School’s commitment to the comprehensive development of its students. With the guiding ideology of achieving “simultaneous development of five educations,” the school has embraced diversity and uniqueness. Various club courses, including the recently established land curling club, provide students with opportunities to explore their interests and talents. With 26 different types of societies available, such as the Carving and Engraving Society and the Flower Field Dried Flower Handicraft Society, students have a wide range of options to pursue their passions.

Principal Wei Yong expressed his delight at the growing interest among students in land curling. As an emerging sport, land curling captivates more participants with its unique charm. Wei emphasized the school’s commitment to enriching the campus sports culture and striving to become a “school with characteristics of ice and snow sports.”

The success of the Zhengzhou No. 18 Middle School land curling team serves as an inspiration for the entire school community. As they continue to train and improve, the future looks promising for these young athletes, and their achievements are sure to bring pride to their school and city.

