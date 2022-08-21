Home Sports Zhongchi·Jingjia Auto Repair 3-4V12 Huang Chengni scored a hat-trick_TOM Sports
At 12:00 on August 21st, organized by Guizhou Sports Online, guided by Guiyang Olympic Sports Center, and co-organized by Guiyang Olympic Event Operation CenterGuiyang Olympic Sports Center Charm Night The 21st Guiyang Amateur Football Division C LeagueThe second game of the thirteenth round ended in Linquan Football Park, Zhongchi·Jinjia Auto Repair 3-4V12.

Zhongchi·Jingjia Auto RepairHuang Chengni scored a hat-trick, and V12 Fu Liang and Huang Jiayou scored twice.

Zhongchi Jinjia Auto Repair Zhou Lu was given a yellow card.

Zhongchi·Jingjia Auto Repair lineup

Goalkeeper: 1- Huang Guotai

21- Weng Zhi, 20- Zhang Xiaowen, 25- Cao Fan, 2- Wan Li (10 minutes 23- Mou Yong), 3- Hou Bo, 4- Lu Zhiyong, 31- Gao Xiang, 10- Huang Chengni, 15- Zhou Lu (46 minutes 38-Zhu Kai), 17-Lu Zhou

V12 lineup

Goalkeeper: 35-Rao Xun

8-Peng Xianyong, 6-Huang Chengming, 5-Deng Wei, 4-Zou Jin (46 minutes, 36-Ma Zhifu), 38-Huang Jiayou, 99-Peng Tao, 9-Fu Liang, 55-Xu Huan, 14-Li Lei (46 minutes) 7-Wang Dianlong), 17-Liu Yu




Zhongchi·Jingjia Auto Repair 3-4V12 Huang Chengni scored a hat-trick

V12 No. 38 Huang Jiayou was named the best player of the game

