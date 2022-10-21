Original title: Zhou Hongyu helps the Chinese team win the World Women’s Go Championship

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 20th. According to the China Weiqi Association, in the 13th game of the first World Women’s Go Championship held online on the 20th, the Chinese team’s Zhou Hongyu 6dan defeated the Japanese team leader Aisaki Ueno with a black 207 hand set. Fourth paragraph, while ending the latter’s three-game winning streak, he helped the Chinese team win the championship.

The Japanese team and the South Korean team won the runner-up and third place respectively.

The World Women’s Go Championship is participated by three teams from China, Japan and South Korea. Each team will send five chess players to appear in turn, in the form of fighting in the arena. China‘s pioneer Wu Yiming Sandan won five straight in the first stage, while Li Hewudan lost to Ueno Aisaki after winning two straight in the second stage. After defeating Li He, Ueno Aisaki also won three consecutive victories against South Korean team leader Cui Jing 9 dan and Chinese team’s Lu Minquan 6 dan.

In the game on the 20th, Zhou Hongyu, who was in the black, played well and always took the initiative. In the mid-game stage, Black’s attack on the mid-bellied White was very effective. After Black 113 and 115 captured White’s numbers, Zhou Hongyu established a larger advantage. Since then, Ueno Aisaki has continued to fight, looking for opportunities to come back. Black runs safely, and still maintains a firm advantage in the stage of petty officials. Playing to the 207th hand, Ueno Aisaki conceded in the mid-table.

The coach of the Chinese women’s team, Wang Lei, said: “First of all, I would like to thank the organizers for providing a good stage for the Chinese, Japanese and Korean female chess players in this competition. Among the Chinese team, Wu Yiming’s performance is the best, surpassing the coaching staff. In the second stage, Li He’s two-game winning streak was also very eye-catching, and he directly invited the main player of the Japanese team. In the end, Zhou Hongyu ended the game without our main player, Yu Zhiying, which is gratifying. Coach. The group is more satisfied with the girls’ performance.”

Wang Lei revealed that some time ago, except for Wu Yiming, who was training in Hangzhou, the other four female chess players of the Chinese team were all training in Beijing. They have all made careful arrangements, and several chess players have also practiced very hard.