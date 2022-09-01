China News Agency, Beijing, August 31st According to FIBA’s official news , Chinese men’s basketball player Zhou Qi was elected as the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in the fourth window of the World Preliminary Asia Region (Asia/Oceania).

The FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup announced the news on its official Weibo on the 31st. The evaluation of Zhou Qi in the National Basketball Federation Basketball World Cup is: “The insider is unstoppable. He scored an average of 20.5 points per game in the two games, the highest in the team!”

On August 25 and 29, the Chinese men’s basketball team participated in two games in the fourth window period of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan, defeating Kazakhstan and Bahrain with 68:56 and 80:67 respectively. The team won two consecutive victories. In these two games, Zhou Qi scored 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals respectively. Not only did he score the team’s highest score in both games, but he also became the pinnacle of the Chinese team at critical moments.

In this preliminaries, Zhou Qi is not the first Chinese player to be elected MVP. In the first window competition, the Chinese men’s basketball team defeated the Japanese team twice. Zhao Rui, the defender from Guangdong Hongyuan Team, contributed 18.5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game, and was elected as the first window MVP of the World Preliminary Asian Region.

The first stage of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup Asia-Pacific qualifiers ended in early July. The 12 teams in the second stage are divided into two groups. The Chinese men’s basketball team is in Group F with Australia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Bahrain. With the exception of the host team, the top three teams from each group will advance to the World Cup.

The fourth window is the first game period of the second stage of the World Preliminaries. After the end of the fourth window period, the Chinese men’s basketball team temporarily ranked second in the group with a total score of 6 wins and 2 losses, only behind the 8-game winning streak of the Australian team, occupying a relatively active position in the race for the World Cup.

According to the schedule, the Chinese men’s basketball team will usher in two games in the fifth window period in November this year, against Iran and Bahrain respectively; the last window of the World Preliminaries will be held in February next year, and the Chinese team will face each other. Kazakhstan and Iran.