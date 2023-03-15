Original title: Zhou Qi’s salary complies with laws and regulations Xinjiang Guanghui owes me winning fees and deducts wages

On March 1, Beijing time, after the Xinjiang Guanghui Club announced its official withdrawal from the CBA, Chinese male basketball player Zhou Qi sent a long post in response to his opponent.

Zhou Qi mentioned in the article that the salary he received was legal and compliant, and the Xinjiang Guanghui Men’s Basketball Team wanted to become a person who only cared about money. Moreover, the Guanghui men’s basketball team is still in arrears with part of the championship fee for last season, and will use some low-level reasons to deduct salary.

The original text is as follows:

I want to leave Guanghui Club because the two chairmen Guo Jian, Hou Wei and Guanghui management have been oppressing and deceiving me for many years. I can’t take it anymore. Guanghui Club is backed by the Fortune 500 and has never really respected me. From the perspective of Guanghui Club, the family behind the club is a big business, and I can let them have the final say. The way Guo Jian and Hou Wei solved things and problems was mostly to deal with them verbally, without admitting them afterwards. Guanghui Club’s practice has always been to employ forwards, and when they are worthless to the team, they will be discarded immediately.

Even in the two years since I retired to today, Guanghui Club has never really resolved our disputes, understanding that I am willing to leave, “you can’t go”, “don’t sell”, “impossible” is Guanghui Club outrageous solution.

As an adult, today in 2023, I can’t decide my future, and I even have to play for the Guanghui Club headed by Guo Jian, who bullies the players.

I play in the Australian NBL league for 250,000 Australian dollars a year. According to Guanghui, I have eaten more than nine million Guanghui supplements alone. Then why am I not safe at Guanghui Club? Why do I have to walk thousands of miles alone? go overseas? Why do I need to leave my parents, wife and newborn child? Guanghui Club wants me to be a person who only cares about money in the statement, so why don’t I continue to play in Guanghui Club, with less money and far away from home?

My salary has always been in compliance with laws and regulations, and paid according to the pre-tax contract signed by both parties. The contract has been publicized by CBA and filed by the Basketball Association. During the period of playing for Guanghui Club, I have been conscientious and conscientious. After vomiting and bleeding, I continued to fight and injured my Achilles tendon. This salary is indeed my “blood money”.

As for the “nutrition fee” which is a combination of the two-year championship fee voluntarily provided by the Guanghui Club after negotiation between the two parties, the guaranteed doctor’s salary, the coach’s salary, etc., I must be strong enough to be worthy of it. Such a high nutritional fee?

And Guanghui Club still owes me part of last season's championship fee. What's more, there are some low-level reasons for deducting wages.

