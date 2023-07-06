Zhou Yuelong Makes History as Second Chinese Player to Advance to Top 32 in Snooker Champions League

Snooker Champions League: Zhou Yuelong Becomes Second Chinese Player to Advance to Top 32

China News Agency, Beijing – In the latest update from the 2023 Snooker Champions League, Chinese player Zhou Yuelong emerged victorious in the 17th group, securing his place among the top 32 competitors. The tournament, held in the UK, marks the first ranking match of the new snooker season and is divided into three stages.

Out of the 128 players participating, Zhou Yuelong faced relatively weaker competition in the 17th group. Anticipated to make a breakthrough, Zhou Yuelong successfully secured the top spot in the group with two wins and one loss in the group stage matches. This victory comes after his runner-up position in the Northern Ireland Open last season, demonstrating Zhou’s potential to excel in the competition.

Despite a total of 20 Chinese players initially signing up for the championship, Hong Kong’s famous player Marco Marco withdrew from the event. Among the four Chinese players who have completed their matches, Xiao Guodong was the first to advance to the top 32, followed by Zhou Yuelong. Unfortunately, teenagers Jiang Jun and Xing Zihao, who showed great promise but ranked second in their groups with one win, one draw, and one loss, were unable to secure a spot in the next round.

However, the loss doesn’t overshadow the potential exhibited by Jiang Jun and Xing Zihao, both of whom are under 20 years old and making their professional debut appearances. Losing only one match in the group stage indicates their promising future development in the world of snooker.

In the competition held for the 26th group, Welsh player Jack Jones, known as the dark horse of this year’s World Championships, claimed the first position with two wins and one draw. With 16 out of the top 32 seats already filled, the first stage of the 2023 Snooker Champions League is more than halfway completed.

Looking ahead, three Chinese players are scheduled to compete on the same day. In the 24th group, Pang Junxu and Wu Yize, known as the “post-00s” twin stars, are expected to secure another top 32 spot for the Chinese Legion.

In the 7th group competition, Long Zehuang, who recently qualified for the professional competition, faces a tough challenge against world‘s top 16 player Alister Carter and the highly impressive Welsh player Jackson Page, who performed exceptionally well last season. It remains uncertain whether Long Zehuang can secure a spot in the next stage.

As the tournament progresses, snooker enthusiasts eagerly await the thrilling matches and hope to witness more Chinese players advancing to the top ranks.

