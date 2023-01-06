Original title: Auckland Ladies Tennis Tournament (quote)

Zhu Lin defeated Venus and advanced to the quarterfinals (theme)

China Sports Daily News on January 5, the 2023 WTA250 Auckland Women’s Tennis Tour will continue to compete for the second round of women’s singles. China‘s Zhu Lin advanced to the women’s singles quarterfinals with a comeback victory over seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams in a twists and turns.

Zhu Lin’s opponent in the second round is the 2015 tournament champion Venus Williams, who came to Auckland to compete as a wild card. This game is also the first time in Zhu Lin’s career to meet Venus. In the first set, although Zhu Lin broke serve at the beginning, Williams performed even better in this wave of break serve. With Zhu Lin losing her third serve, she surrendered the first set 3-6.

Entering the second set, Zhu Lin was broken by Dawei as soon as she came up. However, in this break of serve competition, Zhu Lin had the upper hand and tied the total score 6-2. Entering the final set, the game became even more stalemate, and Zhu Lin once fell into a desperate situation of falling behind 3 to 5. At the end of the game, the Chinese girl played a wave of attacks that won 4 rounds in a row and won with a 7-5 reversal.

While Zhu Lin was playing in Auckland, another Chinese player, Zheng Qinwen, made his debut in the second round of WTA500 Adelaide on the same day. After defeating No. 6 seed Kontavit in the first round, Zheng Qinwen faced two-time Grand Slam champion Azarenka in the second round. The balance of the first set was broken in the 6th game. After a tug-of-war, Azarenka broke serve and established an advantage. The last game of the first set was quite similar to the sixth game, and it was another tug-of-war. After Azarenka broke serve for the second time in the game, Zheng Qinwen lost the set 2-6.

Zheng Qinwen made adjustments in the second set and broke his opponent’s serve as soon as he came up, but Azarenka pulled the game back to balance. In the critical 12th game, Zheng Qinwen, who had hoped to drag the game into a tie-break, failed to fulfill the game point. After losing the unavoidable serve, he surrendered the game 5-7. (Ma Yiou)