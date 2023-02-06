Zhu Lin wins first women’s singles title on WTA Tour 2023-02-06 11:16:06.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Lin Hao

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Hua Hin match ended on the 5th. Chinese player Zhu Lin defeated Ukrainian player Tsurenko 2-0 in the women’s singles final and won her first WTA women’s singles championship in her career.

Zhu Lin defeated another Chinese player, Wang Xinyu, in the semi-finals and reached the WTA Tour singles final for the first time in her career. She and Tsurenko had only played against each other once before, when Tsurenko won.

In the final, both Zhu Lin and Tsurenko served poorly and broke serve several times. Zhu Lin won the first set 6:4. In the second set, Zhu Lin served to win the game with a 5:3 lead, and once won the championship point. Unfortunately, she didn’t seize the opportunity and was broken by her opponent. However, Zhu Lin became more and more courageous after the battle, and finally won the championship with 6:4.

This is also the 29-year-old Zhu Lin’s second breakthrough after reaching the top 16 of the Australian Open. With her victory in Hua Hin, Zhu Lin will enter the world‘s top 50 for the first time.

Zhu Lin choked up several times at the award ceremony, she said: “Thanks to my team, I would not be standing here without you, thank you for your support and hard work, this championship is dedicated to you.”

In the subsequent women’s doubles final, Zhu Lin’s partner Wang Xinyu lost to Chinese Taipei players Zhan Haoqing and Wu Fangxian 1:6 and 6:7(6).