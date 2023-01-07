[Sina Sports News on the 6th]In 2023, WTA250 Auckland will start the women’s singles quarter-final competition. Chinese player Zhu Lin failed to force a break point and suffered from insufficient ability to grasp key points. In the end, she lost 3-6/2-6 to the top seed Gao Fu in the tournament and stopped in the quarterfinals. Gauff will face the winner between Kovinic and Kuzmova in the semifinals.

The game was originally planned to start at 7 o’clock Beijing time, but due to the intrusion of rain, the game was forced to be changed to indoors. In the first set, Zhu Lin resolved a total of 6 break points in the first two serve games, but was broken at the end of the set. After losing three games in a row, she lost the first set 3-6.

In the second set, Zhu Lin was twice broken by Gao Fu in the 3rd and 7th rounds. In the end, she lost another set 2-6. As a result, she lost only 5 rounds to Gao Fu. Lost against Top 10 players 6 times in his career. Zhu Lin, who lost the game, received 60 points and a game bonus of $6,418 this week.