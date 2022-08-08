Original title: Zhu Rongzhen has received an offer from an overseas team for a contract: the first choice is to renew the contract with the Shandong team

Beijing time on August 8th, according to Beijing Youth Daily reporter Song Xiang, Zhu Rongzhen, an inside player who was loaned to the Liaoning team for the previous two seasons, expired this summer with the Shandong men’s basketball contract. The team’s offer contract, but he himself said that his first choice is to renew the contract with the Shandong men’s basketball team.

Zhu Rongzhen was loaned to the Liaoning team in the previous two seasons, and the Shandong men’s basketball team exchanged him for the right to use guard Gao Shiyan. It can be said that this cooperation is a win-win choice for both teams and players.

As a player trained by the Shandong men’s basketball team, Zhu Rongzhen began to compete in the CBA league in the 2017-2018 season. After three seasons in Shandong, he was loaned to Liaoning for two seasons. Last season, he averaged 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 per game in the Liaoning team. Second block, he was not as good as helping the Liaoning team to solve the urgent needs of the inside line, and also used the game to improve his ability.

Judging from the current form, the progress of Zhu Rongzhen’s contract renewal with Shandong Men’s Basketball Team is not very satisfactory, and the whereabouts of next season is still unknown.

