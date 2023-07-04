Zhu Rongzhen Joins Sichuan Men’s Basketball Team on Loan or Potential Swap with Zhu Songwei

Officially confirmed! Zhu Rongzhen Joins the Sichuan Men’s Basketball Team on a One-Year Loan or Swaps Clubs with Zhu Songwei

Beijing time on July 4th, it has been officially confirmed that Shandong insider Zhu Rongzhen has been loaned to the Sichuan Men’s Basketball Team for one year. This move comes after Zhu Rongzhen’s return to the Shandong team at the end of last season raised controversy regarding his contract. Speculations of his involvement with the Sichuan team led to doubts about his future with Shandong. However, a decision was reached just before the registration time for the new season and a B-type contract was signed, marking a new low for the two-year contract. This has raised concerns about his playing time and position with the team.

Upon his return to the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team, Zhu Rongzhen found himself receiving limited playing time, even when Tao Hanlin was injured. This was in contrast to his role as a key player in the Liaoning men’s basketball team, where he proved himself as a valuable asset. The difference in lineup configuration and overall strength between the two teams sparked controversy about Zhu Rongzhen’s decision to return to Shandong.

The reasoning behind Zhu Rongzhen’s move to join the Sichuan Men’s Basketball Team is relatively simple – there are more opportunities for him there. With a team lacking talented inside players, Zhu Rongzhen is expected to become the main insider for Sichuan in a short period of time.

Meanwhile, Zhu Songwei, who played for the Wing Dragons in the Bay Area last season, is undergoing trial training with multiple teams and is likely to return to the CBA League in the new season. In light of this, the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team has made arrangements for Zhu Rongzhen to join Sichuan on loan. While Sichuan’s lineup may attract the attention of Shandong, it is not as abundant as initially expected. Considering the competitiveness of Zhu Songwei as a swingman at positions 3-4, it is possible that both teams will complete a one-for-one exchange deal.

However, it should be noted that Zhu Rongzhen’s Class B contract is only for one year. If Shandong and Sichuan do not engage in further cooperation, this may not be a positive sign for the player. It indicates that the coaching staff or management believes there will be more opportunities and playing time for him. On the other hand, it could also mean that his usage will be limited to a short period, similar to Ou Junxuan’s case with Fujian, where he performed well initially but was later abandoned by the team.

