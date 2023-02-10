Zhu Ting scored 14 points, Yao Di started the Scandic women’s volleyball team and advanced to the top 8 of the Europa League

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-02-09 22:23

Chinanews.com, February 9th. In the second round of the 2022-2023 women’s volleyball Europa League quarter-final play-offs, Chinese players Zhu Ting and Yao Di’s Italian Scandicci defeated Schwerin, Germany 3-0 away. , defeated the opponent 2-0 in the two rounds and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Volleyball Europa League. Zhu Ting and Yao Di both started the game. Zhu Ting scored 14 points in the game.

In the first round, the Scandic women’s volleyball team at home played five rounds and narrowly won 3:2. Coming to the opponent’s home court, the Scandic women’s volleyball team did not encounter too much challenge and won easily with 25:19, 29:27 and 25:19. Zhu Ting ranked second in the team with 14 points, and Antropova scored 24 points.

Scandic’s next Europa League game will be against Potsdam, which ranks first in the German League and failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage.