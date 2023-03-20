Original title: Zhu Ting scored 15 points, China Shuangshu started and performed well Scandicci lost 1-3 to Conegliano

On March 20th, Beijing time, the Serie A women’s volleyball league ushered in the 23rd round of the Scandic women’s volleyball team’s home game against the Serie A women’s volleyball league leader Conegliano women’s volleyball team. In this game, Zhu Ting and Yao Di, two Chinese losers, started the game. And both helped the team gain points. Zhu Ting scored 15 points, the second highest scoring player in the Scandic women’s volleyball team. And Yao Di got a point. China‘s double loss helped the team tenaciously cooperate with teammates to resist the enemy with excellent technical and tactical levels. But in the end, the Scandic women’s volleyball team still scored 1 to 3. The Conegliano women’s volleyball team regrettably lost the game.

In this Standic women’s volleyball game against Conegliano women’s volleyball team, the Scandic women’s volleyball team lost in the first two games. Since Antropova, the top scorer of the Scandic women’s volleyball team, did not start the game, it also made the team’s offensive start unfavorable. Skatic women’s volleyball team lost one game 19-25 in the first game. In the second game, they lost to their opponents by a score of 17 to 25.

In the third game, the Scandic women’s volleyball team carried forward their tenacious fighting spirit. And the score was 9-6 at the beginning. In the final third game, the Scandic women’s volleyball team won the opponent with a score of 25 to 20. Perhaps because the leader underestimated the enemy, the Scandic women’s volleyball team won a round. However, in the fourth game, it was still won by the opponent.

In the fourth game, the Scandic women's volleyball team lost to the leader Conegliano women's volleyball team by a score of 20 to 25. Unfortunately, they failed to get points. And Conegliano had a four-point lead over the Scandisi women's volleyball team before the game. Conegliano women's volleyball team will most likely win the Serie A women's volleyball league this season. It may be very difficult for the Scandic women's volleyball team to win the league championship. In this game, the outstanding player of the Scandisi women's volleyball team scored 16 points in response to the setter Antropova, becoming the highest scoring player in the team. Zhu Ting, an outstanding Chinese women's volleyball player, helped the team score 15 points. In addition, Yao Di, who started the game, also scored a point. Overall, Zhu Ting and Yao Di had a high-quality match in this game. And Zhu Ting has performed very well in the last few games. Either the best player in the game or the second most scored player, which also reflects Zhu Ting's tenacious fighting spirit. And her game state is gradually returning to the peak position. After the Scandi celebration women's volleyball game against Conegliano women's volleyball team, Conegliano led the Scandic women's volleyball team with a seven-point lead. They have 63 points. The Scandic women's volleyball team played by Zhu Ting and Yao Di temporarily ranked second in the league with 56 points. And there is only a four-point lead from the 52 points of the third-placed Milan women's volleyball team. But this does not affect the Scantic women's volleyball team is a strong team in the Serie A women's volleyball league. And it will not affect Zhu Ting and Yao Di's continued high-quality games and continue to be the absolute main force of the team. See also Champions League, Manchester United-Atletico Madrid 0-1: goal by Renan Lodi, Ronaldo out After the game, Massimo Barbolini, the head coach of Skedisi women's volleyball team, spoke highly of Zhu Ting and Yao Di. He also said that "Zhu Ting and Yao Di are high-level athletes, and their addition will qualitatively improve the strength of this team." It can be seen from this that after the Chinese Shuangshu joined the Skatic women's volleyball team, it is a win-win situation for the team he joined and the improvement of the strength of the two players Zhu Ting and Yao Di. What do you think of Zhu Ting and Yao Di helping out with the Scandicci women's volleyball team and losing 1-3 to Conegliano women's volleyball team? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

