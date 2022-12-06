[Sina Sports News on the 5th]In the tenth round of the regular season of the 2022-2023 Serie A Women’s Volleyball League, Zhu Ting’s Scandic played well. The away game faced the defending champion Conegliano who had won 11 consecutive victories. The opponent was defeated 3-0 in three rounds and won the seventh victory of the season. The scores of the three rounds were 25-23, 25-22 and 25-19. In this game, Zhu Ting, the starter, scored a game-high 21 points.

In the first nine rounds of Serie A, Scandicci achieved a record of six wins and three losses, ranking third in the standings. In the tenth round, Scandicic challenged the defending champion Conegliano, who has won 11 consecutive victories, and Zhu Ting started.

After falling behind 12-14 in the first game, Scandic made a strong counterattack on Zhu Ting’s serve, scored 7 points in a row and overtook 19-14, and took the lead 25-23 with Zhu Ting’s strong attack. In the second game, Scandic was behind in the first half, and Zhu Ting succeeded in attacking and blocking consecutively at 7-13, helping the team stabilize the situation. After the two sides fought to a 22-level tie, Scandic scored 3 points in a row to win 25-22. Scandic broke out in the third game and led 14-7 after entering the middle game. Zhu Ting contributed a lot on the offensive end, and finally relied on her strong breakthrough in the fourth position to seal the victory 25-19.

According to the technical statistics after the game, Zhu Ting scored the most 21 points in the game, including 17 of 33 deductions in offense, 3 points in blocks and 1 point in the field. While taking on the heavy responsibility of offense, Zhu Ting also received the team’s most 30 first passes, with a completion rate of 57% and a perfect completion rate of 23%, with only 2 turnovers.

After the battle, Scandic ranked third in the standings with a record of seven wins and three losses. Scandic will face Cuneo at home in the 11th round of Serie A.