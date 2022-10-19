Home Sports Zhu Ting signs with Italian women’s volleyball team Scandic for one season – Sports – China Engineering Network
Sports

Zhu Ting signs with Italian women’s volleyball team Scandic for one season – Sports – China Engineering Network

by admin
Zhu Ting signs with Italian women’s volleyball team Scandic for one season – Sports – China Engineering Network

Original title: Zhu Ting signed a contract with the Italian Scandic women’s volleyball team for one season

Xinhua News Agency, Florence, October 18 (Reporters Peng Zhuo, Kim Ma Mengni) On the 18th, the Italian Scandic Club held a press conference in Florence, announcing that Zhu Ting had joined and signed a one-season contract.

Zhu Ting attended the press conference that day. Starting from the 2022-2023 season, Zhu Ting will wear the No. 4 jersey to represent Scandic in the Italian Serie A.

It is understood that Zhu Ting has previously undergone wrist surgery and is still recovering, and will not play immediately in the new season. The club will decide the playing time according to its training situation.

“As a professional athlete, the best performance is on the court. In the next time, I hope to recover my wrist and body as soon as possible, stand on the field and show everyone my ability.” Zhu Ting said.

This trip to the west is the second time for the Chinese female ranking general to “stay abroad”. From 2016 to 2019, Zhu Ting played for Vakif Bank Club in Turkey. During this period, she helped the team win two UEFA Champions League titles for the women’s volleyball team.

At the press conference, Barbolini, coach of Scandic, said that he had coached in Turkey and knew that Zhu Ting was a very good athlete. He was very happy that she could become his player this time.

See also  Berrettini, operation in Spain, return to Madrid?

You may also like

The former Domizzi: “Udinese is only missing one...

Germany: dedication of the speaker to the neo-Nazi

Benzema: «People’s Golden Ball» Real striker triumphs in...

Curry 33+7 James empty cut 31+8+14 Warriors beat...

The championship begins, double away for Chivasso and...

“Red Wolves” kill Sampdoria in the tenth round...

The APU can smile: on Saturday the debut...

World Sports: The Champions League and the league...

Giro d’Italia 2023. Ivan Basso: “Unforgettable the first...

Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team beat Tong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy