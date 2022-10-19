Original title: Zhu Ting signed a contract with the Italian Scandic women’s volleyball team for one season

Xinhua News Agency, Florence, October 18 (Reporters Peng Zhuo, Kim Ma Mengni) On the 18th, the Italian Scandic Club held a press conference in Florence, announcing that Zhu Ting had joined and signed a one-season contract.

Zhu Ting attended the press conference that day. Starting from the 2022-2023 season, Zhu Ting will wear the No. 4 jersey to represent Scandic in the Italian Serie A.

It is understood that Zhu Ting has previously undergone wrist surgery and is still recovering, and will not play immediately in the new season. The club will decide the playing time according to its training situation.

“As a professional athlete, the best performance is on the court. In the next time, I hope to recover my wrist and body as soon as possible, stand on the field and show everyone my ability.” Zhu Ting said.

This trip to the west is the second time for the Chinese female ranking general to “stay abroad”. From 2016 to 2019, Zhu Ting played for Vakif Bank Club in Turkey. During this period, she helped the team win two UEFA Champions League titles for the women’s volleyball team.

At the press conference, Barbolini, coach of Scandic, said that he had coached in Turkey and knew that Zhu Ting was a very good athlete. He was very happy that she could become his player this time.