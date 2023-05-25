Zhu Ting will actively recover and strive to return to the national team as soon as possible – yqqlm

Xinhua News Agency, Zhangzhou, Fujian, May 24 (Reporter Wang Jingyu) The reporter learned from the Chinese women’s volleyball coach Cai Bin and Zhu Ting on the 24th that Zhu Ting will actively recover and strive to return to the Chinese women’s volleyball team as soon as possible.

After nearly 4 months of training in Beilun, Ningbo and Zhangzhou, Fujian, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will go to Japan on the 26th to start the journey of this year’s World Women’s Volleyball League. Zhu Ting will not go with the team this time.

On April 12, Zhu Ting (middle) celebrated with teammates during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jin Ma Mengni

Cai Bin told reporters that he and the Volleyball Management Center of the State Sports General Administration contacted Zhu Ting not long ago, hoping that Zhu Ting could come back to participate in the training and competition of the national team after the season in Italy. Zhu Ting responded that after this season, the wrist injury still has a relatively large impact on her. Therefore, it will take some time for her to recover, and the recovery time will be longer. Zhu Ting feels that her current physical fitness and injury status are not suitable for the training volume of the national team and the intensity of the competition.

Cai Bin said that he respects Zhu Ting’s personal opinion, but the door of the national team will not be closed to her. He also understands that veteran players will indeed be affected by injuries, and hopes that Zhu Ting can recover from injuries as soon as possible.

Zhu Ting told Xinhua that since she underwent wrist surgery last year, she has made it her most important goal to return to the national team and continue to play for her country. After experiencing injuries and setbacks in the Tokyo Olympics, I am also eager to return to the previous competitive state and once again contribute to the national team with good performance on the field. However, her current physical recovery is still far from the requirements of the national team.

On April 12, Zhu Ting (second from right) attacked during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jin Ma Mengni

She said: “Playing for the country is the biggest motivation for my surgery and recovery. But judging from the situation of playing in Italy this season, the recovery of my wrist injury is not as ideal as expected, and the recovery process is not so fast. Although from In terms of scores, the performance is fairly stable, but there is a big gap in terms of offensive success rate and physical fitness. The Chinese women’s volleyball team is a glorious group. It is both an honor and a responsibility to put on the national team jersey again. I I have played for the national team for 9 years and know the training requirements and competition intensity of the national team. As long as I return to the national team, I will devote myself to training without reservation. As a veteran player, I must set an example for the young players. In the game, we must do our best to contribute to the team. But with this standard, I am still far from reaching it.”

Zhu Ting said that she has been in communication with the national team and reported the above situation to the leadership of the volleyball management center and Director Cai. She is also very grateful to the platoon management center and Director Cai for their understanding and tolerance. In the next period of time, she will actively recover, improve her state, and strive to return to the national team in a more ideal state as soon as possible.

In the 2022-2023 season, Zhu Ting joined the Italian club Scandicci, and won the Europa League championship and the third place in Serie A with the team.

[

责编：刘希尧 ]