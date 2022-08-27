On August 26, according to local Italian media reports, Chinese women’s ranking player Zhu Ting will return to the Italian club Scandic around October 10 to prepare for the new Serie A season. This also means that Zhu Ting’s recovery process is smooth. If everything is normal, Zhu Ting is expected to appear in foreign leagues again in a healthy state, and even catch up with the Serie A opener to prove her worth.

According to reports, Zhu Ting has returned to China and began to resume sexual training. After the Tokyo Olympics, Zhu Ting bid farewell to the Chinese women’s volleyball team and went overseas to undergo wrist surgery. Since then, she has been in a state of recuperation and recovery, has never played on the field, and rarely appears in public.

Since Zhu Ting did not update her state of recuperation after the operation, the outside world once believed that Zhu Ting would miss the initial matches of the Italian Women’s Volleyball League because of her injury. In this regard, the Scandic Club said that it will unconditionally trust Zhu Ting. Even if he misses some games, Zhu Ting can give the team a huge help after his return.

According to Zhu Ting’s latest situation, if the Chinese women’s volleyball captain can return to the Scandic Club in early October, it is very likely that they will catch up with the team’s Serie A opener through a short-term run-in lineup. Scandic will challenge Perugia away in the first game of the league. The time is October 23. According to the time, Zhu Ting is expected to make an appearance in the opening game.

This is Zhu Ting’s second overseas trip. Previously, she played for the Wakif Bank team from 2016 to 2019 and achieved great success. As Zhu Ting once again signed a contract with a Serie A club with a maximum salary of one million euros, I hope Zhu Ting can prove her strength in the international arena again with a healthy state.

Text/Reporter Chu Peng