Zhuhai Championships: Britain's Cameron Norrie loses in quarter-finals to Aslan Karatsev

Zhuhai Championships: Britain's Cameron Norrie loses in quarter-finals to Aslan Karatsev

Great Britain progressed in the Davis Cup despite Cameron Norrie losing both his singles matches in Manchester

British number one Cameron Norrie was beaten in straight sets by Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the Zhuhai Championships quarter-finals.

World number 17 Norrie, 28, who was the second seed in China, lost 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) to the world number 63.

Karatsev, 30, who knocked out Andy Murray in the last 16, edged another hard-fought contest on Sunday.

He will face either Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff or Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the semi-finals.

After losing the first set, Norrie backed up a break of serve to go 3-1 up in the second and then served for the set at 5-4.

But Karatsev broke back before again edging out Norrie in a tie-break.

Russian top seed Karen Khachanov takes on American Sebastian Korda in the second semi-final.

Norrie was playing in his first singles tournament since reaching the US Open’s round of 32 and was part of the team that helped Britain reach the final eight of the Davis Cup last week.

